Sunday, Feb. 26
EAST
Canisius 64, Fairfield 51
Davidson 71, Duquesne 67
Iona 93, Siena 60
Manhattan 72, Quinnipiac 70
Maryland 75, Northwestern 59
Mount St. Mary's 63, Rider 58
Providence 88, Georgetown 68
St. Anselm 78, Pace 70
St. Bonaventure 89, Saint Joseph's 76
St. Peter's 66, Niagara 65
SOUTH
Memphis 76, Cincinnati 73
MIDWEST
Belmont 83, N. Iowa 75
Missouri St. 66, Indiana St. 62
Ohio St. 72, Illinois 60
S. Illinois 68, Ill.-Chicago 65
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.