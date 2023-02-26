Sunday, Feb. 26

EAST

Canisius 64, Fairfield 51

Davidson 71, Duquesne 67

Iona 93, Siena 60

Manhattan 72, Quinnipiac 70

Maryland 75, Northwestern 59

Mount St. Mary's 63, Rider 58

Providence 88, Georgetown 68

St. Anselm 78, Pace 70

St. Bonaventure 89, Saint Joseph's 76

St. Peter's 66, Niagara 65

SOUTH

Memphis 76, Cincinnati 73

MIDWEST

Belmont 83, N. Iowa 75

Missouri St. 66, Indiana St. 62

Ohio St. 72, Illinois 60

S. Illinois 68, Ill.-Chicago 65

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you