Updated: November 14, 2022 @ 8:29 pm
Monday, Nov. 14
Juniata 93, Penn College 67
LIU 111, Mount St. Vincent 50
Maine 69, Boston College 64
Princeton 94, UMBC 64
Villanova 60, Delaware St. 50
Kentucky St. 102, Oakwood 65
Bellarmine 86, Campbellsville 46
