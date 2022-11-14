Monday, Nov. 14

EAST

Juniata 93, Penn College 67

LIU 111, Mount St. Vincent 50

Maine 69, Boston College 64

Princeton 94, UMBC 64

Villanova 60, Delaware St. 50

SOUTH

Kentucky St. 102, Oakwood 65

MIDWEST

Bellarmine 86, Campbellsville 46

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you