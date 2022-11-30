Wednesday, Nov. 30

EAST

Army 88, Merchant Marine 57

Bucknell 89, St. Francis (Pa.) 65

Dartmouth 99, Northern Vermont-Johnson 41

Drexel 64, Lafayette 56

Hartford 74, Fairleigh Dickinson 66

Harvard 72, Holy Cross 38

Loyola (Md.) 84, Binghamton 70

Marshall 68, Akron 57

Mass.-Lowell 77, Merrimack 51

Princeton 92, Cairn 58

Stonehill 92, Eastern Nazarene 45

Temple 67, La Salle 51

UMBC 109, Coppin St. 82

Yale 86, Howard 40

SOUTH

Chattanooga 81, Tennessee Tech 74

ETSU 84, Mars Hill 56

FAU 84, South Alabama 59

Gardner-Webb 71, W. Carolina 55

Georgia 73, Hampton 54

Lipscomb 82, Navy 77

SC-Upstate 93, Columbia (SC) 59

MIDWEST

Butler 76, Kansas St. 64

Cincinnati 86, NJIT 60

Ohio 113, Cincinnati Clermont 44

FAR WEST

Santa Clara 89, Wyoming 85, OT

