Wednesday, Nov. 30
EAST
Army 88, Merchant Marine 57
Bucknell 89, St. Francis (Pa.) 65
Dartmouth 99, Northern Vermont-Johnson 41
Drexel 64, Lafayette 56
Hartford 74, Fairleigh Dickinson 66
Harvard 72, Holy Cross 38
Loyola (Md.) 84, Binghamton 70
Marshall 68, Akron 57
Mass.-Lowell 77, Merrimack 51
Princeton 92, Cairn 58
Stonehill 92, Eastern Nazarene 45
Temple 67, La Salle 51
UMBC 109, Coppin St. 82
Yale 86, Howard 40
SOUTH
Chattanooga 81, Tennessee Tech 74
ETSU 84, Mars Hill 56
FAU 84, South Alabama 59
Gardner-Webb 71, W. Carolina 55
Georgia 73, Hampton 54
Lipscomb 82, Navy 77
SC-Upstate 93, Columbia (SC) 59
MIDWEST
Butler 76, Kansas St. 64
Cincinnati 86, NJIT 60
Ohio 113, Cincinnati Clermont 44
FAR WEST
Santa Clara 89, Wyoming 85, OT
