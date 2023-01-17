Tuesday, Jan. 17
EAST
Buffalo 100, Bowling Green 71
SOUTH
Alabama 78, Vanderbilt 66
Belmont 80, Murray St. 65
Houston 80, Tulane 60
Kentucky 85, Georgia 71
Mississippi 70, South Carolina 58
NC State 78, Georgia Tech 66
North Carolina 72, Boston College 64
Richmond 64, Rhode Island 57
Tennessee 70, Mississippi St. 59
VCU 83, UMass 55
Wake Forest 87, Clemson 77
MIDWEST
Akron 69, Cent. Michigan 51
Ball St. 71, W. Michigan 70
Creighton 73, Butler 52
Dayton 68, Davidson 61
Florida St. 84, Notre Dame 71
Iowa St. 78, Texas 67
Kansas St. 83, Kansas 82, OT
Kent St. 77, E. Michigan 63
N. Illinois 81, Miami (Ohio) 77
S. Illinois 78, Evansville 70
Toledo 90, Ohio 75
Valparaiso 76, Ill.-Chicago 66
Wisconsin 63, Penn St. 60
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 81, Texas Tech 74
FAR WEST
Air Force 82, Wyoming 74
Boise St. 77, Nevada 62
New Mexico 77, San Jose St. 57
Utah St. 75, UNLV 71
