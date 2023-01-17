Tuesday, Jan. 17

EAST

Buffalo 100, Bowling Green 71

SOUTH

Alabama 78, Vanderbilt 66

Belmont 80, Murray St. 65

Houston 80, Tulane 60

Kentucky 85, Georgia 71

Mississippi 70, South Carolina 58

NC State 78, Georgia Tech 66

North Carolina 72, Boston College 64

Richmond 64, Rhode Island 57

Tennessee 70, Mississippi St. 59

VCU 83, UMass 55

Wake Forest 87, Clemson 77

MIDWEST

Akron 69, Cent. Michigan 51

Ball St. 71, W. Michigan 70

Creighton 73, Butler 52

Dayton 68, Davidson 61

Florida St. 84, Notre Dame 71

Iowa St. 78, Texas 67

Kansas St. 83, Kansas 82, OT

Kent St. 77, E. Michigan 63

N. Illinois 81, Miami (Ohio) 77

S. Illinois 78, Evansville 70

Toledo 90, Ohio 75

Valparaiso 76, Ill.-Chicago 66

Wisconsin 63, Penn St. 60

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 81, Texas Tech 74

FAR WEST

Air Force 82, Wyoming 74

Boise St. 77, Nevada 62

New Mexico 77, San Jose St. 57

Utah St. 75, UNLV 71

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you