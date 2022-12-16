Friday, Dec. 16

EAST

NC Wesleyan 68, Immaculata 56

Wentworth 84, Worcester St. 73

SOUTH

Barry 87, Walsh 75

LaGrange 73, Mississippi Univ. for Women 59

SOUTHWEST

Texas A&M-CC 104, Schreiner 69

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you