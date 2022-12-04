Sunday, Dec. 4

EAST

Brown 65, Hartford 51

Columbia 106, Sarah Lawrence 65

Cornell 73, Lafayette 68

Emory 80, Colby 66

Harvard 76, Tufts 59

Iona 90, Canisius 60

John Jay 88, Old Westbury 69

Marist 62, Maine 61

Molloy 84, D'Youville 78

Monmouth (NJ) 76, Manhattan 69

Niagara 64, Quinnipiac 60

Northeastern 66, Georgia St. 46

Queens (NY) 70, Daemen 65

Rochester 72, Middlebury 70

Vermont 66, Merrimack 43

Young Harris 86, Virginia-Wise 76

SOUTH

Ala.-Huntsville 71, Shorter 51

Centenary 84, Schreiner 79

Fayetteville St. 72, Methodist 52

Florida 89, Stetson 51

Florida Tech 84, Thomas (Ga.) 72

Lee 51, West Alabama 46

Miami 80, Louisville 53

Northwestern St. 84, Southern Miss. 82

Radford 86, George Washington 76

Rhodes 89, Colorado College 68

UAB 76, South Alabama 68

UCF 80, Samford 77, OT

Virginia Tech 80, North Carolina 72

Webster 67, Millsaps 56

West Georgia 69, West Florida 62

MIDWEST

Akron 80, Muskingum 33

Bellarmine 110, Alice Lloyd 38

Cincinnati 97, Bryant 71

FAU 101, E. Michigan 73

Ferris St. 103, Davenport 54

Illinois St. 87, Belmont 77

Illinois Tech 76, Milwaukee Engineering 55

Iowa St. 71, St. John's 60

Kentucky 73, Michigan 69

Missouri 96, SE Missouri 89

Murray St. 77, Valparaiso 70, OT

Nebraska 63, Creighton 53

Presentation 77, Minn.-Morris 65

Purdue 89, Minnesota 70

Youngstown St. 88, Wright St. 77

SOUTHWEST

Houston Christian 94, Southwestern Adventist Knights 62

Rice 83, Texas St. 71

St. Thomas (Texas) 77, Trinity (FL) 63

FAR WEST

Arizona 81, California 68

CS Northridge 101, Whittier 42

Chicago St. 78, S. Indiana 61

Denver 84, Texas A&M Commerce 75

UCLA 65, Oregon 56

Utah 67, Washington St. 65, OT

Washington 73, Colorado 63

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you