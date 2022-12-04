Sunday, Dec. 4
EAST
Brown 65, Hartford 51
Columbia 106, Sarah Lawrence 65
Cornell 73, Lafayette 68
Emory 80, Colby 66
Harvard 76, Tufts 59
Iona 90, Canisius 60
John Jay 88, Old Westbury 69
Marist 62, Maine 61
Molloy 84, D'Youville 78
Monmouth (NJ) 76, Manhattan 69
Niagara 64, Quinnipiac 60
Northeastern 66, Georgia St. 46
Queens (NY) 70, Daemen 65
Rochester 72, Middlebury 70
Vermont 66, Merrimack 43
Young Harris 86, Virginia-Wise 76
SOUTH
Ala.-Huntsville 71, Shorter 51
Centenary 84, Schreiner 79
Fayetteville St. 72, Methodist 52
Florida 89, Stetson 51
Florida Tech 84, Thomas (Ga.) 72
Lee 51, West Alabama 46
Miami 80, Louisville 53
Northwestern St. 84, Southern Miss. 82
Radford 86, George Washington 76
Rhodes 89, Colorado College 68
UAB 76, South Alabama 68
UCF 80, Samford 77, OT
Virginia Tech 80, North Carolina 72
Webster 67, Millsaps 56
West Georgia 69, West Florida 62
MIDWEST
Akron 80, Muskingum 33
Bellarmine 110, Alice Lloyd 38
Cincinnati 97, Bryant 71
FAU 101, E. Michigan 73
Ferris St. 103, Davenport 54
Illinois St. 87, Belmont 77
Illinois Tech 76, Milwaukee Engineering 55
Iowa St. 71, St. John's 60
Kentucky 73, Michigan 69
Missouri 96, SE Missouri 89
Murray St. 77, Valparaiso 70, OT
Nebraska 63, Creighton 53
Presentation 77, Minn.-Morris 65
Purdue 89, Minnesota 70
Youngstown St. 88, Wright St. 77
SOUTHWEST
Houston Christian 94, Southwestern Adventist Knights 62
Rice 83, Texas St. 71
St. Thomas (Texas) 77, Trinity (FL) 63
FAR WEST
Arizona 81, California 68
CS Northridge 101, Whittier 42
Chicago St. 78, S. Indiana 61
Denver 84, Texas A&M Commerce 75
UCLA 65, Oregon 56
Utah 67, Washington St. 65, OT
Washington 73, Colorado 63
