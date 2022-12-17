Saturday, Dec. 17

EAST

Alvernia 79, Albright 70

Binghamton 86, Oneonta 58

Charlotte 80, Monmouth (NJ) 46

Cortland 85, Utica 78

Drew 94, York College (NY) 66

Drexel 85, Delaware St. 52

Duquesne 92, Indiana St. 86

Fairmont St. 108, Felician 76

Georgian Court 66, Staten Island 62

Gwynedd-Mercy 70, Lebanon Valley 61

Kean 100, St. Mary's (Md.) 74

Lehigh 94, Saint Elizabeth 36

Liberty 82, Bryant 62

Marshall 100, Toledo 85

Mass.-Boston 79, Rhode Island Coll. 62

Mass.-Dartmouth 78, Plymouth St. 72

Md.-Eastern Shore 95, Clarks Summit 55

Medaille 85, Alfred St. 78

Montclair St. 96, Centenary (NJ) 81

Moravian 75, Keystone 69

N. Iowa 83, Towson 66

North Texas 62, UMass 44

Pace 79, St. Thomas Aquinas 77

Pittsburgh 82, North Florida 56

Providence 71, Seton Hall 67

Roberts Wesleyan 83, Molloy 76

Rowan 106, Salisbury 92

Rutgers 81, Wake Forest 57

S. Connecticut 64, Holy Family 56

S. New Hampshire 68, Goldey-Beacom 62

Salem International 95, Glenville St. 93, OT

St. Anselm 88, Jefferson 83

St. Francis (NY) 67, Hartford 51

St. Michael's 66, Mercy 58

Syracuse 78, Cornell 63

Villanova 71, Saint Joseph's 64

Washington & Jefferson 99, Franciscan 81

York (Pa.) 76, Arcadia 59

SOUTH

Anderson (SC) 77, Lenoir-Rhyne 68

Appalachian St. 100, Regent 32

Augusta 90, Reinhardt 49

Barton 75, Converse 66

Belmont Abbey 59, North Greenville 47

Bowie St. 68, Johnson C. Smith 66

Brevard 97, Bob Jones 89

Carson-Newman 85, Emory & Henry 69

Catawba 96, Wingate 95

Coker 88, Virginia-Wise 83, OT

E. Kentucky 67, Radford 65

East Carolina 64, South Carolina 56

FAU 79, FIU 53

Francis Marion 94, Erskine 68

Furman 72, Stephen F. Austin 70

Gardner-Webb 72, NC Central 70

George Mason 62, Tulane 56

Georgia Southern 54, Campbell 53

Georgia Tech 96, Alabama St. 60

Gonzaga 100, Alabama 90

Houston 69, Virginia 61

Jacksonville 72, Charleston Southern 63

Jacksonville St. 72, UALR 62

Kennesaw St. 79, Georgia College 55

LeMoyne-Owen 79, Clark Atlanta 59

Lincoln Memorial 88, Limestone 79

Longwood 75, The Citadel 70

Louisiana-Monroe 83, Lamar 59

Louisville 61, Florida A&M 55

Lynchburg 85, Pfeiffer 76

Mercer 79, Morehead St. 52

Miami 91, St. Francis (Pa.) 76

Midway 77, Berea 66

Miles 61, Allen 51

Mississippi 63, Temple 55

Mississippi St. 68, Nicholls 66

Missouri 68, UCF 66

Morehouse 66, Lane 64

Mount Olive 100, King (Tenn.) 91

Norfolk St. 78, Hampton 66

Rhodes 76, Huntingdon 54

S. Virginia 85, E. Mennonite 71

SC State 62, Samford 61

Savannah St. 71, Spring Hill 66

St. Augustines 67, Elizabeth City St. 58, OT

St. John's 93, Florida St. 79

Tennessee St. 99, Bryan 78

Troy 77, SE Louisiana 71

UCLA 63, Kentucky 53

UNC-Asheville 74, ETSU 73

UNC-Pembroke 82, Lees-Mcrae 74

VCU 90, N. Illinois 63

Virginia St. 65, Fayetteville St. 54

Virginia Tech 74, Grambling St. 48

Virginia Union 70, Winston-Salem 67, OT

W. Carolina 75, Tennessee Tech 65

Wofford 107, Montreat 65

Young Harris 63, Mars Hill 51

MIDWEST

Anderson (Ind.) 73, Hanover 64

Ashland 78, Kentucky Wesleyan 69

Ball St. 83, Illinois St. 69

Bemidji St. 86, Minn.-Crookston 75

Bluffton 63, Kalamazoo 62

Buena Vista 98, Bethany Lutheran 85

Capital 72, Ohio Northern 62

Carthage 85, Augustana (Ill.) 78

Cedarville 98, Ohio Christian 68

Central College 70, Cornell (Iowa) 58

Cincinnati 78, La Salle 60

Concordia (Ill.) 87, Benedictine (Ill.) 74

Dubuque 80, Northwestern (Minn.) 65

E. Illinois 70, IUPUI 59

Findlay 78, Northwood (Mich.) 53

Fort Valley St. 80, Central St. (Ohio) 75

Franklin 65, Spalding 58

Hamline 75, Wis.-River Falls 72, OT

Heidelberg 73, Muskingum 62

Hillsdale 63, Tiffin 53

Illinois 68, Alabama A&M 47

John Carroll 95, Marietta 73

Kansas 84, Indiana 62

Lake Erie 76, Ohio Dominican 69, OT

Lakeland 97, Milwaukee Engineering 89, OT

Lindenwood (Mo.) 77, Knox 42

Malone 57, Trevecca Nazarene 45

Manchester 90, Hope 79

Marian 84, Concordia (Wis.) 78

Miami (Ohio) 71, Bellarmine 67

Michigan 83, Lipscomb 75

Millikin 74, Carroll (Wis.) 73

Minot St. 82, Mary 76

Monmouth (Ill.) 80, Westminster (Mo.) 74

Mount Union 96, Wilmington (Ohio) 69

North Carolina 89, Ohio St. 84, OT

North Central College 78, Elmhurst 71

Northwestern 83, DePaul 45

Ohio 85, Stetson 66

Ohio Wesleyan 76, Wabash 75

Purdue 69, Davidson 61

Purdue-Northwest 87, Ill.-Springfield 81

Quincy 103, East-West 73

Ripon 67, Wis.-Oshkosh 64, OT

Rockford 72, Dominican 52

Rockhurst 76, Avila 39

SW Minnesota 62, Minnesota St. 58

Sioux Falls 100, Concordia (St.P.) 66

St. Norbert 59, Wis.-Eau Claire 57

Trine 65, Mount St. Joseph 48

UConn 68, Butler 46

UT Martin 75, Bowling Green 67

Wayne St. (Neb.) 81, Winona St. 72

Wis. Lutheran 81, Aurora 63

Wright St. 111, Northwestern Ohio 59

SOUTHWEST

Ark.-Pine Bluff 104, Ecclesia 50

Arkansas 76, Bradley 57

Concordia-Austin 91, Howard Payne 78

Embry-Riddle (AZ) 80, Tusculum 70

Hardin-Simmons 110, Ozarks 78

Henderson St. 87, Harding 66

LeTourneau 70, E. Texas Baptist 65

Mary Hardin-Baylor 93, Sul Ross St. 80

Midwestern St. 71, Cameron 59

Montana 81, Prairie View 76

NC A&T 67, Texas Southern 66, OT

Northeastern St. 78, Rogers St. 57

Oklahoma 87, Cent. Arkansas 66

Ouachita Baptist 61, Ark.-Monticello 56

Rice 110, Northwestern St. 73

S. Arkansas 62, Arkansas Tech 53

S. Nazarene 71, SW Oklahoma 63, OT

Sam Houston St. 69, Texas St. 62

St. Mary's (Texas) 102, Dallas Christian 60

Texas Lutheran 68, Centenary 67

Texas Tech 102, Jackson St. 52

Texas-Dallas 90, McMurry 88

FAR WEST

Alaska 104, Portland Bible 43

Azusa Pacific 61, Academy of Art 57

BYU 75, Utah 66

Chapman 73, Lewis & Clark 63

Dominican (Cal.) 91, Biola 86

E. New Mexico 73, Dallas Baptist 63

E. Washington 79, UC Davis 68

Montana St. 144, Northwest Indian 59

Otterbein 80, Baldwin Wallace 76

Pacific 59, San Jose St. 58

Point Loma 87, Holy Names 59

Puget Sound 81, Millsaps 67

S. Utah 106, N. Arizona 101, OT

Sacramento St. 59, Fresno St. 53

San Francisco 75, UNLV 73

UC San Diego 91, Occidental 55

UC Santa Cruz 84, La Verne 72

W. New Mexico 60, Texas-Tyler 55

