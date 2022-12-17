Saturday, Dec. 17
EAST
Alvernia 79, Albright 70
Binghamton 86, Oneonta 58
Charlotte 80, Monmouth (NJ) 46
Cortland 85, Utica 78
Drew 94, York College (NY) 66
Drexel 85, Delaware St. 52
Duquesne 92, Indiana St. 86
Fairmont St. 108, Felician 76
Georgian Court 66, Staten Island 62
Gwynedd-Mercy 70, Lebanon Valley 61
Kean 100, St. Mary's (Md.) 74
Lehigh 94, Saint Elizabeth 36
Liberty 82, Bryant 62
Marshall 100, Toledo 85
Mass.-Boston 79, Rhode Island Coll. 62
Mass.-Dartmouth 78, Plymouth St. 72
Md.-Eastern Shore 95, Clarks Summit 55
Medaille 85, Alfred St. 78
Montclair St. 96, Centenary (NJ) 81
Moravian 75, Keystone 69
N. Iowa 83, Towson 66
North Texas 62, UMass 44
Pace 79, St. Thomas Aquinas 77
Pittsburgh 82, North Florida 56
Providence 71, Seton Hall 67
Roberts Wesleyan 83, Molloy 76
Rowan 106, Salisbury 92
Rutgers 81, Wake Forest 57
S. Connecticut 64, Holy Family 56
S. New Hampshire 68, Goldey-Beacom 62
Salem International 95, Glenville St. 93, OT
St. Anselm 88, Jefferson 83
St. Francis (NY) 67, Hartford 51
St. Michael's 66, Mercy 58
Syracuse 78, Cornell 63
Villanova 71, Saint Joseph's 64
Washington & Jefferson 99, Franciscan 81
York (Pa.) 76, Arcadia 59
SOUTH
Anderson (SC) 77, Lenoir-Rhyne 68
Appalachian St. 100, Regent 32
Augusta 90, Reinhardt 49
Barton 75, Converse 66
Belmont Abbey 59, North Greenville 47
Bowie St. 68, Johnson C. Smith 66
Brevard 97, Bob Jones 89
Carson-Newman 85, Emory & Henry 69
Catawba 96, Wingate 95
Coker 88, Virginia-Wise 83, OT
E. Kentucky 67, Radford 65
East Carolina 64, South Carolina 56
FAU 79, FIU 53
Francis Marion 94, Erskine 68
Furman 72, Stephen F. Austin 70
Gardner-Webb 72, NC Central 70
George Mason 62, Tulane 56
Georgia Southern 54, Campbell 53
Georgia Tech 96, Alabama St. 60
Gonzaga 100, Alabama 90
Houston 69, Virginia 61
Jacksonville 72, Charleston Southern 63
Jacksonville St. 72, UALR 62
Kennesaw St. 79, Georgia College 55
LeMoyne-Owen 79, Clark Atlanta 59
Lincoln Memorial 88, Limestone 79
Longwood 75, The Citadel 70
Louisiana-Monroe 83, Lamar 59
Louisville 61, Florida A&M 55
Lynchburg 85, Pfeiffer 76
Mercer 79, Morehead St. 52
Miami 91, St. Francis (Pa.) 76
Midway 77, Berea 66
Miles 61, Allen 51
Mississippi 63, Temple 55
Mississippi St. 68, Nicholls 66
Missouri 68, UCF 66
Morehouse 66, Lane 64
Mount Olive 100, King (Tenn.) 91
Norfolk St. 78, Hampton 66
Rhodes 76, Huntingdon 54
S. Virginia 85, E. Mennonite 71
SC State 62, Samford 61
Savannah St. 71, Spring Hill 66
St. Augustines 67, Elizabeth City St. 58, OT
St. John's 93, Florida St. 79
Tennessee St. 99, Bryan 78
Troy 77, SE Louisiana 71
UCLA 63, Kentucky 53
UNC-Asheville 74, ETSU 73
UNC-Pembroke 82, Lees-Mcrae 74
VCU 90, N. Illinois 63
Virginia St. 65, Fayetteville St. 54
Virginia Tech 74, Grambling St. 48
Virginia Union 70, Winston-Salem 67, OT
W. Carolina 75, Tennessee Tech 65
Wofford 107, Montreat 65
Young Harris 63, Mars Hill 51
MIDWEST
Anderson (Ind.) 73, Hanover 64
Ashland 78, Kentucky Wesleyan 69
Ball St. 83, Illinois St. 69
Bemidji St. 86, Minn.-Crookston 75
Bluffton 63, Kalamazoo 62
Buena Vista 98, Bethany Lutheran 85
Capital 72, Ohio Northern 62
Carthage 85, Augustana (Ill.) 78
Cedarville 98, Ohio Christian 68
Central College 70, Cornell (Iowa) 58
Cincinnati 78, La Salle 60
Concordia (Ill.) 87, Benedictine (Ill.) 74
Dubuque 80, Northwestern (Minn.) 65
E. Illinois 70, IUPUI 59
Findlay 78, Northwood (Mich.) 53
Fort Valley St. 80, Central St. (Ohio) 75
Franklin 65, Spalding 58
Hamline 75, Wis.-River Falls 72, OT
Heidelberg 73, Muskingum 62
Hillsdale 63, Tiffin 53
Illinois 68, Alabama A&M 47
John Carroll 95, Marietta 73
Kansas 84, Indiana 62
Lake Erie 76, Ohio Dominican 69, OT
Lakeland 97, Milwaukee Engineering 89, OT
Lindenwood (Mo.) 77, Knox 42
Malone 57, Trevecca Nazarene 45
Manchester 90, Hope 79
Marian 84, Concordia (Wis.) 78
Miami (Ohio) 71, Bellarmine 67
Michigan 83, Lipscomb 75
Millikin 74, Carroll (Wis.) 73
Minot St. 82, Mary 76
Monmouth (Ill.) 80, Westminster (Mo.) 74
Mount Union 96, Wilmington (Ohio) 69
North Carolina 89, Ohio St. 84, OT
North Central College 78, Elmhurst 71
Northwestern 83, DePaul 45
Ohio 85, Stetson 66
Ohio Wesleyan 76, Wabash 75
Purdue 69, Davidson 61
Purdue-Northwest 87, Ill.-Springfield 81
Quincy 103, East-West 73
Ripon 67, Wis.-Oshkosh 64, OT
Rockford 72, Dominican 52
Rockhurst 76, Avila 39
SW Minnesota 62, Minnesota St. 58
Sioux Falls 100, Concordia (St.P.) 66
St. Norbert 59, Wis.-Eau Claire 57
Trine 65, Mount St. Joseph 48
UConn 68, Butler 46
UT Martin 75, Bowling Green 67
Wayne St. (Neb.) 81, Winona St. 72
Wis. Lutheran 81, Aurora 63
Wright St. 111, Northwestern Ohio 59
SOUTHWEST
Ark.-Pine Bluff 104, Ecclesia 50
Arkansas 76, Bradley 57
Concordia-Austin 91, Howard Payne 78
Embry-Riddle (AZ) 80, Tusculum 70
Hardin-Simmons 110, Ozarks 78
Henderson St. 87, Harding 66
LeTourneau 70, E. Texas Baptist 65
Mary Hardin-Baylor 93, Sul Ross St. 80
Midwestern St. 71, Cameron 59
Montana 81, Prairie View 76
NC A&T 67, Texas Southern 66, OT
Northeastern St. 78, Rogers St. 57
Oklahoma 87, Cent. Arkansas 66
Ouachita Baptist 61, Ark.-Monticello 56
Rice 110, Northwestern St. 73
S. Arkansas 62, Arkansas Tech 53
S. Nazarene 71, SW Oklahoma 63, OT
Sam Houston St. 69, Texas St. 62
St. Mary's (Texas) 102, Dallas Christian 60
Texas Lutheran 68, Centenary 67
Texas Tech 102, Jackson St. 52
Texas-Dallas 90, McMurry 88
FAR WEST
Alaska 104, Portland Bible 43
Azusa Pacific 61, Academy of Art 57
BYU 75, Utah 66
Chapman 73, Lewis & Clark 63
Dominican (Cal.) 91, Biola 86
E. New Mexico 73, Dallas Baptist 63
E. Washington 79, UC Davis 68
Montana St. 144, Northwest Indian 59
Otterbein 80, Baldwin Wallace 76
Pacific 59, San Jose St. 58
Point Loma 87, Holy Names 59
Puget Sound 81, Millsaps 67
S. Utah 106, N. Arizona 101, OT
Sacramento St. 59, Fresno St. 53
San Francisco 75, UNLV 73
UC San Diego 91, Occidental 55
UC Santa Cruz 84, La Verne 72
W. New Mexico 60, Texas-Tyler 55
