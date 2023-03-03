Friday, Mar. 3

SOUTH

Indiana St. 94, Belmont 91

Monmouth (NJ) 100, Hampton 64

SC-Upstate 77, Gardner-Webb 76

UNC-Asheville 75, Charleston Southern 66

MIDWEST

Bradley 72, N. Iowa 66

Emporia St. 79, Lincoln (Mo.) 70

Fort Hays St. 73, Rogers St. 56

Missouri-St. Louis 92, Rockhurst 58

N. Illinois 85, E. Michigan 66

SOUTHWEST

Angelo St. 64, Dallas Baptist 43

FAR WEST

CS San Marcos 104, CSU-Chico 96

NW Nazarene 54, Montana St.-Billings 38

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you