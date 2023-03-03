Friday, Mar. 3
SOUTH
Indiana St. 94, Belmont 91
Monmouth (NJ) 100, Hampton 64
SC-Upstate 77, Gardner-Webb 76
UNC-Asheville 75, Charleston Southern 66
MIDWEST
Bradley 72, N. Iowa 66
Emporia St. 79, Lincoln (Mo.) 70
Fort Hays St. 73, Rogers St. 56
Missouri-St. Louis 92, Rockhurst 58
N. Illinois 85, E. Michigan 66
SOUTHWEST
Angelo St. 64, Dallas Baptist 43
FAR WEST
CS San Marcos 104, CSU-Chico 96
NW Nazarene 54, Montana St.-Billings 38
