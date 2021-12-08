Tuesday, Dec. 7
EAST
Amherst 75, Springfield 61
Army 97, Purchase 40
Bentley 75, S. New Hampshire 68
Brandeis 88, Lasell 44
Bridgewater (Mass.) 87, Dean 77
Brown 76, Merrimack 56
Cazenovia 86, Houghton 75
Chestnut Hill 78, Dist. of Columbia 66
Fisher 73, Framingham St. 65
Georgian Court 50, Holy Family 47
Gettysburg 99, Penn St.-Berks 75
Jefferson 72, Goldey-Beacom 54
Juniata 79, St. Vincent 49
La Salle 81, Fairleigh Dickinson 55
MIT 87, Emmanuel 83
Mass. College 86, Elms 67
Mass.-Boston 69, W. Connecticut 63
Mount St. Mary 82, Cobleskill 58
NYU 95, York (NY) 61
Nazareth 79, SUNY-IT 78
New Haven 69, American International 52
Northeastern 82, UMass 76
Nyack 76, Caldwell 74
Pace 58, Adelphi 47
Post (Conn.) 71, Bloomfield 65
Princeton 82, Bucknell 69
Providence 68, Vermont 58
Rhode Island 72, Sacred Heart 62
Rivier 106, Lesley 95
S. Connecticut 85, St. Rose 69
Sage 85, SUNY Delhi 80
Salve Regina 89, Curry 49
Sciences (Pa.) 67, Wilmington (DC) 66
Suffolk 87, Roger Williams 74
Villanova 67, Syracuse 53
W. New England 87, George Fox 85
Washington & Jefferson 103, BET 56
Washington (Md.) 76, Neumann 61
Wells 81, Hilbert 78
Wentworth 95, Nichols 79
Yale 71, Albany (NY) 52
SOUTH
Barton 81, Chowan 68
Campbell 74, Columbia (SC) 56
Clayton St. 81, Valdosta St. 75
Coll. of Charleston 86, Tulane 72
Covenant 69, Emory 58, OT
East Carolina 82, NC A&T 71
Florida Gulf Coast 69, Florida A&M 55
George Mason 71, Navy 65
Georgia 69, Jacksonville 58
Georgia Southwestern 63, Fort Valley St. 60
High Point 64, Guilford 59
James Madison 52, Virginia 49
Johnson & Wales (NC) 94, St. Augustines 90
Kentucky 76, Southern U. 64
Lane 76, Fisk 65
LeMoyne-Owen 73, Christian Brothers 66
Lee 85, Lindsey Wilson 59
Old Dominion 74, William & Mary 59
Rhodes 77, MIS 75
Temple 72, Vanderbilt 68, OT
Texas Tech 57, Tennessee 52, OT
Winthrop 85, Furman 80
MIDWEST
Belmont 64, Saint Louis 59
Bowling Green 73, Oakland 72
Carleton 95, Martin Luther 57
DePaul 87, Duquesne 67
Kansas 78, UTEP 52
Kenyon 64, Grove City 62
Loyola Chicago 88, Roosevelt 49
Michigan 102, Nebraska 67
Missouri 72, E. Illinois 44
Toledo 67, Bradley 65
Valparaiso 101, East-West 58
Wis.-Eau Claire 75, Wis.-Superior 66
SOUTHWEST
Ark.-Fort Smith 93, Ecclesia 50
Arkansas 86, Charlotte 66
Butler 66, Oklahoma 62, OT
Houston Baptist 84, Champion Christian 67
Loyola Marymount 60, Tulsa 55
Tarleton St. 84, Dallas Christian 65
Texas Lutheran 65, Schreiner 62
FAR WEST
Adams St. 78, CSU-Pueblo 64
Boise St. 74, CS Northridge 48
Cal Baptist 89, North Dakota 71
Fort Lewis 87, Western St. (Col.) 68
Montana St. 68, N. Dakota St. 49
N. Colorado 74, South Dakota 69
NW Nazarene 71, Coll. of Idaho 64
Pacific Lutheran 84, Portland Bible 47
Santa Clara 88, Mount St. Mary's 77
Southern Cal 80, E. Kentucky 68
Whitworth 82, Whitman 71