Monday, Nov. 21

EAST

Austin Peay 74, Albany (NY) 59

Boston College 59, Wyoming 48

Colgate 85, Monmouth (NJ) 66

Duquesne 83, North Florida 82

Fordham 67, Holy Cross 53

Ill.-Chicago 77, Stonehill 71

Lehigh 82, St. Francis (Pa.) 76

Marshall 82, Chicago St. 70

SOUTH

Akron 72, W. Kentucky 53

Belmont 96, Howard 73

Bryant 98, Detroit 88

Bucknell 66, Presbyterian 65

Buffalo 82, George Mason 74

Charleston Southern 78, Bethune-Cookman 63

Clemson 72, Loyola (Md.) 41

Florida St. 81, Mercer 72

High Point 68, Cent. Michigan 67

LSU 77, Illinois St. 61

Louisiana Tech 79, Louisiana-Monroe 58

Nevada 75, Tulane 66

Syracuse 74, Richmond 71, OT

Tennessee St. 74, CS Northridge 73

UAB 80, South Florida 65

UNC-Wilmington 94, Mount Olive 47

MIDWEST

Creighton 76, Texas Tech 65

E. Illinois 102, Saint Mary of the Woods 40

Indiana St. 79, East Carolina 75

Wichita St. 55, Grand Canyon 43

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 80, Louisville 54

Drexel 59, Texas-Arlington 38

Wright St. 77, Abilene Christian 61

FAR WEST

San Francisco 75, N. Iowa 69

Texas Rio Grande Valley 78, W. Illinois 77

UMKC 83, Toledo 71

Utah 68, Georgia Tech 64

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you