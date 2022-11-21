Monday, Nov. 21
EAST
Austin Peay 74, Albany (NY) 59
Boston College 59, Wyoming 48
Colgate 85, Monmouth (NJ) 66
Duquesne 83, North Florida 82
Fordham 67, Holy Cross 53
Ill.-Chicago 77, Stonehill 71
Lehigh 82, St. Francis (Pa.) 76
Marshall 82, Chicago St. 70
SOUTH
Akron 72, W. Kentucky 53
Belmont 96, Howard 73
Bryant 98, Detroit 88
Bucknell 66, Presbyterian 65
Buffalo 82, George Mason 74
Charleston Southern 78, Bethune-Cookman 63
Clemson 72, Loyola (Md.) 41
Florida St. 81, Mercer 72
High Point 68, Cent. Michigan 67
LSU 77, Illinois St. 61
Louisiana Tech 79, Louisiana-Monroe 58
Nevada 75, Tulane 66
Syracuse 74, Richmond 71, OT
Tennessee St. 74, CS Northridge 73
UAB 80, South Florida 65
UNC-Wilmington 94, Mount Olive 47
MIDWEST
Creighton 76, Texas Tech 65
E. Illinois 102, Saint Mary of the Woods 40
Indiana St. 79, East Carolina 75
Wichita St. 55, Grand Canyon 43
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 80, Louisville 54
Drexel 59, Texas-Arlington 38
Wright St. 77, Abilene Christian 61
FAR WEST
San Francisco 75, N. Iowa 69
Texas Rio Grande Valley 78, W. Illinois 77
UMKC 83, Toledo 71
Utah 68, Georgia Tech 64
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.