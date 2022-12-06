Tuesday, Dec. 6
EAST
Alfred St. 81, Buffalo St. 79
Buffalo 91, St. John Fisher 53
Eastern 79, Hood 65
Emerson 89, Salem St. 86
Framingham St. 73, Fisher 70
Keuka 76, Geneseo 55
La Salle 82, Bucknell 72
Lebanon Valley 74, York (Pa.) 67
Nichols 100, Curry 63
Pitt.-Bradford 74, Juniata 59
Princeton 69, Lafayette 58
St. Francis (NY) 68, Hartford 50
Syracuse 95, Oakland 66
UMBC 73, Columbia 66
Vermont 68, Dartmouth 52
Wells 88, Hilbert 73
Williams 66, Oneonta 56
Worcester St. 95, Lesley 71
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 103, Carlow 43
Chattanooga 88, Milwaukee 76
Liberty 101, Va.-Lynchburg 49
Mercer 100, Middle Georgia 62
Mississippi Univ. for Women 80, Pensacola Christian 75
MIDWEST
Bellarmine 86, Wabash 45
Butler 71, Yale 61
Mary 83, Dickinson St. 64
FAR WEST
Air Force 79, South Dakota 58
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.