Tuesday, Dec. 6

EAST

Alfred St. 81, Buffalo St. 79

Buffalo 91, St. John Fisher 53

Eastern 79, Hood 65

Emerson 89, Salem St. 86

Framingham St. 73, Fisher 70

Keuka 76, Geneseo 55

La Salle 82, Bucknell 72

Lebanon Valley 74, York (Pa.) 67

Nichols 100, Curry 63

Pitt.-Bradford 74, Juniata 59

Princeton 69, Lafayette 58

St. Francis (NY) 68, Hartford 50

Syracuse 95, Oakland 66

UMBC 73, Columbia 66

Vermont 68, Dartmouth 52

Wells 88, Hilbert 73

Williams 66, Oneonta 56

Worcester St. 95, Lesley 71

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 103, Carlow 43

Chattanooga 88, Milwaukee 76

Liberty 101, Va.-Lynchburg 49

Mercer 100, Middle Georgia 62

Mississippi Univ. for Women 80, Pensacola Christian 75

MIDWEST

Bellarmine 86, Wabash 45

Butler 71, Yale 61

Mary 83, Dickinson St. 64

FAR WEST

Air Force 79, South Dakota 58

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you