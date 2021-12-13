Sunday, Dec. 12

EAST

Christopher Newport 79, Lynchburg 74

Clarkson 84, Lyndon St. 79

Daemen 71, Bridgeport 59

Davidson 79, Northeastern 69

Fisher 95, Maine Maritime 84

Franklin Pierce 87, Bentley 86

Frostburg St. 90, Concord 74

Hofstra 102, John Jay 51

Iona 91, Yale 77

Johnson & Wales (RI) 75, Norwich 60

Lincoln (Pa.) 79, S. Connecticut 67

Loyola (Md.) 67, Hampton 54

Maryland 70, Florida 68

Monmouth (NJ) 56, Pittsburgh 52

Muhlenberg 68, Kings (Pa.) 59

Navy 67, Marist 61

Niagara 112, Buffalo St. 52

Roberts Wesleyan 94, D'Youville 72

Seton Hall 77, Rutgers 63

Shippensburg 47, Bowie St. 39

St. John's 82, Colgate 64

St. Michael's 83, Post (Conn.) 77

St. Peter's 87, Nyack 48

St. Thomas Aquinas 90, Holy Family 68

West Virginia 63, Kent St. 50

SOUTH

Barry 113, Caldwell 74

Birmingham Southern 98, Lagrange 71

Chattanooga 104, Tenn. Wesleyan 55

Coastal Carolina 60, Wofford 59

Coll. of Charleston 78, Presbyterian 76, OT

Delta St. 78, Auburn-Montgomery 67

Fairfield 70, William & Mary 47

Miami 72, Fordham 66

Montevallo 69, Mississippi College 67

N. Kentucky 91, Alice Lloyd 55

Purdue 82, NC State 72

SC-Aiken 74, St. Augustines 60

South Carolina 66, Florida St. 65

Tennessee St. 73, Lipscomb 65

UAB 103, Millsaps 29

MIDWEST

Akron 73, Florida A&M 66

Ball St. 85, Indiana-Kokomo 58

Dayton 62, Virginia Tech 57

Indiana 81, Merrimack 49

Indianapolis 86, SAI 41

Iowa St. 47, Jackson St. 37

Kansas St. 82, Green Bay 64

Northwestern 70, NJIT 52

SIU-Edwardsville 60, UMKC 56

Saginaw Valley St. 89, Grace Bible 67

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 57, Villanova 36

Texas St. 101, Southwestern (Texas) 54

FAR WEST

CAL 58, George Fox 56

Hawaii Hilo 79, Hawaii Pacific 67

Marietta 83, Baldwin Wallace 71

Seattle 73, UC San Diego 51

Southern Cal 73, Long Beach St. 62

Stanford 72, Oregon 69

UC Riverside 70, Cal Baptist 54

UTEP 77, New Mexico 69

W. Washington 121, Northwest Indian 63

Whitworth 80, Colorado 61

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you