Thursday, Dec. 29
EAST
Baruch 66, Goucher 56
E. Connecticut 73, NJ City 61
Emory 69, Connecticut College 61
Georgian Court 75, Jefferson 65
La Salle 80, Howard 76
Penn St. 60, Delaware St. 46
S. Connecticut 84, Mercy 57
St. Thomas Aquinas 80, Adelphi 78
Stevens Tech 65, Dickinson 49
Stonehill 74, Sacred Heart 67
Wagner 69, LIU 61
Western Connecticut Wolves 94, City College (NY) 59
Williams 86, Clark 69
SOUTH
Guilford 98, Bridgewater (Mass.) 45
Longwood 87, High Point 73
Roanoke 94, Methodist 55
UNC-Asheville 62, Radford 58
UNC-Greensboro 72, W. Carolina 47
Washington & Lee 83, Vassar 70
MIDWEST
Northwestern 63, Brown 58
Ohio St. 90, Alabama A&M 59
SOUTHWEST
Sul Ross St. 83, Mary Hardin-Baylor 80
FAR WEST
Trine 62, Baldwin Wallace 60
