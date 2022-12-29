Thursday, Dec. 29

EAST

Baruch 66, Goucher 56

E. Connecticut 73, NJ City 61

Emory 69, Connecticut College 61

Georgian Court 75, Jefferson 65

La Salle 80, Howard 76

Penn St. 60, Delaware St. 46

S. Connecticut 84, Mercy 57

St. Thomas Aquinas 80, Adelphi 78

Stevens Tech 65, Dickinson 49

Stonehill 74, Sacred Heart 67

Wagner 69, LIU 61

Western Connecticut Wolves 94, City College (NY) 59

Williams 86, Clark 69

SOUTH

Guilford 98, Bridgewater (Mass.) 45

Longwood 87, High Point 73

Roanoke 94, Methodist 55

UNC-Asheville 62, Radford 58

UNC-Greensboro 72, W. Carolina 47

Washington & Lee 83, Vassar 70

MIDWEST

Northwestern 63, Brown 58

Ohio St. 90, Alabama A&M 59

SOUTHWEST

Sul Ross St. 83, Mary Hardin-Baylor 80

FAR WEST

Trine 62, Baldwin Wallace 60

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you