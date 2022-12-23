Friday, Dec. 23
EAST
Princeton 88, Kean 70
Rutgers 85, Bucknell 50
SOUTH
George Mason 91, Coppin St. 53
FAR WEST
Iona 83, Seattle 72
Windy with snow showers this evening. Winds diminishing with clearing skies later. Low 13F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Updated: December 23, 2022 @ 9:21 pm
