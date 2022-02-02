agate AP College Basketball Scores Sportradar Feb 2, 2022 Feb 2, 2022 Updated 32 min ago Wednesday, Feb. 2EAST John Jay 69, Brooklyn College 66, OT Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved. Trending Video Recommended for you Get your rewards Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country. Shop Local Your guide to local shopping, eating and living in and around North Andover. Click Here COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Merrimac - Mildred Lucy (Baile... Lawrence - Douglas J. Lynch, 6... Andover - Gene J. Doran Jr., o... AYER - R. Elaine (Platt) Carls... Seabrook - Diana L. Duvall, 69... Featured Homes of the Week +4 Casual elegance on Wenham’s idyllic Larch Row By Lillian Shapiro | Special Correspondent for Real Estate Marketplace