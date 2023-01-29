Sunday, Jan. 29
EAST
Carnegie Mellon 65, Brandeis 64
Case Western 88, NYU 82
Colby 75, Connecticut College 71
Daemen 82, Queens (NY) 72
Goldey-Beacom 83, Nyack 74
Iona 78, Quinnipiac 72
Lehigh 66, Boston U. 55
Manhattan 81, Canisius 74, OT
Merchant Marine 85, Yeshiva 79
Molloy 69, D'Youville 63
Penn St. 83, Michigan 61
Providence 70, Villanova 65
Rider 78, Fairfield 69, OT
Robert Morris 68, Oakland 63
Rochester 72, Chicago 71, OT
Siena 70, Marist 55
St. John's 75, Georgetown 73
Washington (Mo.) 72, Emory 69
SOUTH
Berry 55, Rhodes 54
Birmingham Southern 73, Centre 59
Centenary 72, Texas Lutheran 51
Drake 79, Belmont 61
Furman 69, UNC-Greensboro 57
Hendrix 74, Oglethorpe 72
Saint Joseph's 79, George Mason 76
Wichita St. 85, East Carolina 72
MIDWEST
Bradley 83, Ill.-Chicago 76
Cleveland St. 78, IUPUI 72
Emporia St. 77, Rogers St. 63
Illinois St. 72, S. Illinois 66
Iowa 93, Rutgers 82
Purdue 77, Michigan St. 61
Youngstown St. 73, Detroit 63
SOUTHWEST
Austin 79, Colorado College 63
SMU 82, South Florida 80
St. Thomas (Texas) 76, Southwestern (Texas) 44
FAR WEST
Hawaii 72, CS Bakersfield 69
