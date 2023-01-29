Sunday, Jan. 29

EAST

Carnegie Mellon 65, Brandeis 64

Case Western 88, NYU 82

Colby 75, Connecticut College 71

Daemen 82, Queens (NY) 72

Goldey-Beacom 83, Nyack 74

Iona 78, Quinnipiac 72

Lehigh 66, Boston U. 55

Manhattan 81, Canisius 74, OT

Merchant Marine 85, Yeshiva 79

Molloy 69, D'Youville 63

Penn St. 83, Michigan 61

Providence 70, Villanova 65

Rider 78, Fairfield 69, OT

Robert Morris 68, Oakland 63

Rochester 72, Chicago 71, OT

Siena 70, Marist 55

St. John's 75, Georgetown 73

Washington (Mo.) 72, Emory 69

SOUTH

Berry 55, Rhodes 54

Birmingham Southern 73, Centre 59

Centenary 72, Texas Lutheran 51

Drake 79, Belmont 61

Furman 69, UNC-Greensboro 57

Hendrix 74, Oglethorpe 72

Saint Joseph's 79, George Mason 76

Wichita St. 85, East Carolina 72

MIDWEST

Bradley 83, Ill.-Chicago 76

Cleveland St. 78, IUPUI 72

Emporia St. 77, Rogers St. 63

Illinois St. 72, S. Illinois 66

Iowa 93, Rutgers 82

Purdue 77, Michigan St. 61

Youngstown St. 73, Detroit 63

SOUTHWEST

Austin 79, Colorado College 63

SMU 82, South Florida 80

St. Thomas (Texas) 76, Southwestern (Texas) 44

FAR WEST

Hawaii 72, CS Bakersfield 69

