Wednesday, Dec. 1
EAST
Hofstra 81, Princeton 77
Saint Joseph's 79, Binghamton 57
Seton Hall 85, Wagner 63
St. Bonaventure 93, Coppin St. 81
St. Francis (Pa.) 93, Bucknell 67
Stony Brook 80, American U. 57
UMBC 98, Columbia 60
Vermont 83, Dartmouth 65
Villanova 71, Penn 56
SOUTH
FIU 77, Florida Gulf Coast 61
Florida A&M 76, Fort Valley State 63
Middle Tennessee 73, UT Martin 61
Morehead St. 59, Georgia Southern 51
NC Central 67, SC-Upstate 65
Richmond 73, Wofford 64
UNC-Asheville 65, The Citadel 58
W. Carolina 102, Warren Wilson 47
MIDWEST
Cincinnati 59, Miami (Ohio) 58
Dayton 93, Alabama St. 54
S. Illinois 54, Evansville 52
Xavier 78, Cent. Michigan 45