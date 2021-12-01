Wednesday, Dec. 1

EAST

Hofstra 81, Princeton 77

Saint Joseph's 79, Binghamton 57

Seton Hall 85, Wagner 63

St. Bonaventure 93, Coppin St. 81

St. Francis (Pa.) 93, Bucknell 67

Stony Brook 80, American U. 57

UMBC 98, Columbia 60

Vermont 83, Dartmouth 65

Villanova 71, Penn 56

SOUTH

FIU 77, Florida Gulf Coast 61

Florida A&M 76, Fort Valley State 63

Middle Tennessee 73, UT Martin 61

Morehead St. 59, Georgia Southern 51

NC Central 67, SC-Upstate 65

Richmond 73, Wofford 64

UNC-Asheville 65, The Citadel 58

W. Carolina 102, Warren Wilson 47

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 59, Miami (Ohio) 58

Dayton 93, Alabama St. 54

S. Illinois 54, Evansville 52

Xavier 78, Cent. Michigan 45

