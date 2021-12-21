Monday, Dec. 20
EAST
Assumption 82, Stonehill 60
Bentley 82, American International 72
Berry 74, Albright 54
Christopher Newport 103, Washington & Lee 91
Daemen 74, Dist. of Columbia 64
DeSales 72, Muhlenberg 60
Felician 90, St. Michael's 71
Pitt.-Bradford 94, Penn State Dubois Nitanny Lions 62
Pitt.-Greensburg 93, Franciscan 62
Post (Conn.) 65, St. Anselm 63
Rider 82, Gwynedd-Mercy 57
Scranton 84, Cabrini 80, OT
St. Mary's (Md.) 65, Marywood 48
Wagner 93, Delaware St. 51
Washington & Jefferson 79, Mount Aloysius 65
SOUTH
Charlotte 70, Md.-Eastern Shore 54
Flagler 93, Young Harris 84
Georgia 85, W. Carolina 79
Lake Superior St. 81, Florida Tech 68
Limestone 73, Converse Valkyries 64
Lynn 68, Notre Dame (Ohio) 63
Manhattan 99, Charleston Southern 75
Miami 82, Stetson 72
Mississippi College 81, Christian Brothers 76
Morehouse 71, West Georgia 70
Newberry 66, Lenoir-Rhyne 65
Queens (NC) 104, Johnson & Wales (NC) 74
SC State 74, The Citadel 57
Southern Wesleyan 88, Barton 68
Valdosta St. 84, Auburn-Montgomery 78
Virginia St. 84, Claflin 70
MIDWEST
Albion 81, Franklin 54
Dubuque 75, Roanoke 67
Emporia St. 72, Rogers St. 60
Hanover 85, Kalamazoo 59
Hillsdale 69, Northwood (Mich.) 55
Indiana St. 78, Oakland City 69
Kenyon 68, Waynesburg 49
Lewis 90, Ferris St. 85
Minnesota St. 82, Dakota St. 73
Missouri S&T 76, Culver 66
Missouri-St. Louis 75, Wis.-Parkside 68
Northwestern 90, Ill.-Springfield 50
Notre Dame 85, W. Michigan 52
Oral Roberts 82, South Dakota 73
Purdue 79, Incarnate Word 59
S. Dakota St. 89, UMKC 57
S. Indiana 68, Grand Valley St. 63
St. Thomas (MN) 80, Omaha 73
Trine 65, Wis.-Stevens Pt. 56
Valparaiso 67, E. Michigan 55
Wittenberg 75, Juniata 69
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 94, Alcorn St. 57
Cent. Arkansas 90, Hendrix 56
Henderson St. 78, Dallas Baptist 75
Louisiana-Monroe 80, Lamar 77
Texas A&M Commerce 68, Ark.-Fort Smith 65
Texas A&M Kingsville 78, St. Mary's (Texas) 66
Texas Lutheran 71, Alma 58
FAR WEST
CS Stanislaus 84, Holy Names 58
Cal State-LA 69, Fresno Pacific 58
Concordia (Cal.) 70, Dominican (Cal.) 60
Gonzaga 95, N. Arizona 49
New Mexico St. 84, Texas-Permian Basin 59
Point Loma 121, Pacific (Ore.) 71
Seattle Pacific 86, Puget Sound 50
W. Illinois 84, Denver 80, OT
Wartburg 73, Baldwin Wallace 71