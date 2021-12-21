Monday, Dec. 20

EAST

Assumption 82, Stonehill 60

Bentley 82, American International 72

Berry 74, Albright 54

Christopher Newport 103, Washington & Lee 91

Daemen 74, Dist. of Columbia 64

DeSales 72, Muhlenberg 60

Felician 90, St. Michael's 71

Pitt.-Bradford 94, Penn State Dubois Nitanny Lions 62

Pitt.-Greensburg 93, Franciscan 62

Post (Conn.) 65, St. Anselm 63

Rider 82, Gwynedd-Mercy 57

Scranton 84, Cabrini 80, OT

St. Mary's (Md.) 65, Marywood 48

Wagner 93, Delaware St. 51

Washington & Jefferson 79, Mount Aloysius 65

SOUTH

Charlotte 70, Md.-Eastern Shore 54

Flagler 93, Young Harris 84

Georgia 85, W. Carolina 79

Lake Superior St. 81, Florida Tech 68

Limestone 73, Converse Valkyries 64

Lynn 68, Notre Dame (Ohio) 63

Manhattan 99, Charleston Southern 75

Miami 82, Stetson 72

Mississippi College 81, Christian Brothers 76

Morehouse 71, West Georgia 70

Newberry 66, Lenoir-Rhyne 65

Queens (NC) 104, Johnson & Wales (NC) 74

SC State 74, The Citadel 57

Southern Wesleyan 88, Barton 68

Valdosta St. 84, Auburn-Montgomery 78

Virginia St. 84, Claflin 70

MIDWEST

Albion 81, Franklin 54

Dubuque 75, Roanoke 67

Emporia St. 72, Rogers St. 60

Hanover 85, Kalamazoo 59

Hillsdale 69, Northwood (Mich.) 55

Indiana St. 78, Oakland City 69

Kenyon 68, Waynesburg 49

Lewis 90, Ferris St. 85

Minnesota St. 82, Dakota St. 73

Missouri S&T 76, Culver 66

Missouri-St. Louis 75, Wis.-Parkside 68

Northwestern 90, Ill.-Springfield 50

Notre Dame 85, W. Michigan 52

Oral Roberts 82, South Dakota 73

Purdue 79, Incarnate Word 59

S. Dakota St. 89, UMKC 57

S. Indiana 68, Grand Valley St. 63

St. Thomas (MN) 80, Omaha 73

Trine 65, Wis.-Stevens Pt. 56

Valparaiso 67, E. Michigan 55

Wittenberg 75, Juniata 69

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 94, Alcorn St. 57

Cent. Arkansas 90, Hendrix 56

Henderson St. 78, Dallas Baptist 75

Louisiana-Monroe 80, Lamar 77

Texas A&M Commerce 68, Ark.-Fort Smith 65

Texas A&M Kingsville 78, St. Mary's (Texas) 66

Texas Lutheran 71, Alma 58

FAR WEST

CS Stanislaus 84, Holy Names 58

Cal State-LA 69, Fresno Pacific 58

Concordia (Cal.) 70, Dominican (Cal.) 60

Gonzaga 95, N. Arizona 49

New Mexico St. 84, Texas-Permian Basin 59

Point Loma 121, Pacific (Ore.) 71

Seattle Pacific 86, Puget Sound 50

W. Illinois 84, Denver 80, OT

Wartburg 73, Baldwin Wallace 71

