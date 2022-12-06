Tuesday, Dec. 6
EAST
Buffalo 91, St. John Fisher 53
Iona 84, Saint Louis 62
La Salle 82, Bucknell 72
Princeton 69, Lafayette 58
St. Francis (NY) 68, Hartford 50
Syracuse 95, Oakland 66
Vermont 68, Dartmouth 52
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 103, Carlow 43
Chattanooga 88, Milwaukee 76
Liberty 101, Va.-Lynchburg 49
Mercer 100, Middle Georgia 62
Winthrop 81, SC State 67
MIDWEST
Bellarmine 86, Wabash 45
Butler 71, Yale 61
FAR WEST
Air Force 79, South Dakota 58
