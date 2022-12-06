Tuesday, Dec. 6

EAST

Buffalo 91, St. John Fisher 53

Iona 84, Saint Louis 62

La Salle 82, Bucknell 72

Princeton 69, Lafayette 58

St. Francis (NY) 68, Hartford 50

Syracuse 95, Oakland 66

Vermont 68, Dartmouth 52

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 103, Carlow 43

Chattanooga 88, Milwaukee 76

Liberty 101, Va.-Lynchburg 49

Mercer 100, Middle Georgia 62

Winthrop 81, SC State 67

MIDWEST

Bellarmine 86, Wabash 45

Butler 71, Yale 61

FAR WEST

Air Force 79, South Dakota 58

