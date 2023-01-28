Friday, Jan. 27

EAST

Amherst 71, Wesleyan (Conn.) 67

Baruch 74, Brooklyn College 62

Bowdoin 54, Connecticut College 42

Case Western 91, Brandeis 71

Cazenovia 89, SUNY-Canton 81

City College (NY) 85, Medgar Evers 61

Clarkson 58, Bard 42

Cortland 93, Potsdam 81

Emory 79, Chicago 75, OT

Geneseo 71, Brockport 65

Hamilton 80, Trinity (Conn.) 75

Hobart 72, Ithaca 62

Husson 80, Thomas (Maine) 72

Keuka 86, Sage 57

Lehman 91, York College (NY) 85

Maine-Farmington 75, Maine-Presque Isle 72

Middlebury 81, Bates 64

Molloy 71, Daemen 62

NYU 79, Carnegie Mellon 55

Nazareth 79, Alfred 69

New Paltz 83, Buffalo St. 40

Niagara 68, Manhattan 62

Northern Vermont-Lyndon 94, Maine Maritime 91

Oneonta 82, Fredonia St. 75

Oswego St. 97, Plattsburgh 61

Penn St.-Abington 63, SUNY-Morrisville 52

Penn St.-Berks 79, Gallaudet 67

Queens (NY) 80, D'Youville 65

Rider 68, Marist 52

Robert Morris 85, Detroit 77

SUNY-IT 54, Northern Vermont-Johnson 52

Siena 70, Iona 53

Skidmore 88, Rochester 58

St. John Fisher 96, Elmira 73

St. Lawrence 57, Vassar 49

Tufts 71, Williams 50

Union (NY) 68, RPI 57

Utica 85, Hartwick 70

Washington (Mo.) 63, Rochester 47

SOUTH

Berry 74, Hendrix 51

Bob Jones 81, Trinity Baptist 76

Centenary 71, Southwestern (Texas) 52

Centre 92, Millsaps 77

Rhodes 76, Oglethorpe 65

Saint Louis 74, Davidson 70

University of The South Tigers 75, Birmingham Southern 69

MIDWEST

Augustana (SD) 90, St. Cloud St. 66

Bemidji St. 83, SW Minnesota 76

Cleveland St. 79, Fort Wayne 74

Concordia (St.P.) 86, Minot St. 85, OT

John Carroll 73, Capital 65

Kent St. 74, Buffalo 68

Mary 69, Minnesota St. 67

Minn. Duluth 92, Wayne St. (Neb.) 89, OT

N. Dakota St. 91, North Dakota 75

Northern St. 77, Winona St. 74

Sioux Falls 98, Minn.-Crookston 74

Upper Iowa 84, Minn. St. (Moorhead) 78

Wis.-Superior 82, Finlandia 71

Youngstown St. 77, Oakland 73

SOUTHWEST

Dallas 74, Colorado College 69

St. Thomas (Texas) 77, Texas Lutheran 70

FAR WEST

Biola 95, Chaminade 71

Fort Lewis 93, Colorado Mines 87

George Fox 98, Willamette 92

Hawaii Hilo 79, Dominican (Cal.) 70

Linfield 68, Pacific (Ore.) 53

Metropolitan St. 82, Adams St. 66

N.M. Highlands 99, Colo.-Colo. Springs 94, OT

New Mexico 81, Air Force 73

Pacific Lutheran 83, Whitworth 77

Puget Sound 83, Whitman 79

Regis 70, CSU-Pueblo 69

UC Santa Barbara 65, Hawaii 64

