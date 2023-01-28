Friday, Jan. 27
EAST
Amherst 71, Wesleyan (Conn.) 67
Baruch 74, Brooklyn College 62
Bowdoin 54, Connecticut College 42
Case Western 91, Brandeis 71
Cazenovia 89, SUNY-Canton 81
City College (NY) 85, Medgar Evers 61
Clarkson 58, Bard 42
Cortland 93, Potsdam 81
Emory 79, Chicago 75, OT
Geneseo 71, Brockport 65
Hamilton 80, Trinity (Conn.) 75
Hobart 72, Ithaca 62
Husson 80, Thomas (Maine) 72
Keuka 86, Sage 57
Lehman 91, York College (NY) 85
Maine-Farmington 75, Maine-Presque Isle 72
Middlebury 81, Bates 64
Molloy 71, Daemen 62
NYU 79, Carnegie Mellon 55
Nazareth 79, Alfred 69
New Paltz 83, Buffalo St. 40
Niagara 68, Manhattan 62
Northern Vermont-Lyndon 94, Maine Maritime 91
Oneonta 82, Fredonia St. 75
Oswego St. 97, Plattsburgh 61
Penn St.-Abington 63, SUNY-Morrisville 52
Penn St.-Berks 79, Gallaudet 67
Queens (NY) 80, D'Youville 65
Rider 68, Marist 52
Robert Morris 85, Detroit 77
SUNY-IT 54, Northern Vermont-Johnson 52
Siena 70, Iona 53
Skidmore 88, Rochester 58
St. John Fisher 96, Elmira 73
St. Lawrence 57, Vassar 49
Tufts 71, Williams 50
Union (NY) 68, RPI 57
Utica 85, Hartwick 70
Washington (Mo.) 63, Rochester 47
SOUTH
Berry 74, Hendrix 51
Bob Jones 81, Trinity Baptist 76
Centenary 71, Southwestern (Texas) 52
Centre 92, Millsaps 77
Rhodes 76, Oglethorpe 65
Saint Louis 74, Davidson 70
University of The South Tigers 75, Birmingham Southern 69
MIDWEST
Augustana (SD) 90, St. Cloud St. 66
Bemidji St. 83, SW Minnesota 76
Cleveland St. 79, Fort Wayne 74
Concordia (St.P.) 86, Minot St. 85, OT
John Carroll 73, Capital 65
Kent St. 74, Buffalo 68
Mary 69, Minnesota St. 67
Minn. Duluth 92, Wayne St. (Neb.) 89, OT
N. Dakota St. 91, North Dakota 75
Northern St. 77, Winona St. 74
Sioux Falls 98, Minn.-Crookston 74
Upper Iowa 84, Minn. St. (Moorhead) 78
Wis.-Superior 82, Finlandia 71
Youngstown St. 77, Oakland 73
SOUTHWEST
Dallas 74, Colorado College 69
St. Thomas (Texas) 77, Texas Lutheran 70
FAR WEST
Biola 95, Chaminade 71
Fort Lewis 93, Colorado Mines 87
George Fox 98, Willamette 92
Hawaii Hilo 79, Dominican (Cal.) 70
Linfield 68, Pacific (Ore.) 53
Metropolitan St. 82, Adams St. 66
N.M. Highlands 99, Colo.-Colo. Springs 94, OT
New Mexico 81, Air Force 73
Pacific Lutheran 83, Whitworth 77
Puget Sound 83, Whitman 79
Regis 70, CSU-Pueblo 69
UC Santa Barbara 65, Hawaii 64
