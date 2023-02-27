Monday, Feb. 27
EAST
California (Pa.) 84, Seton Hill 69
SOUTH
Bellarmine 76, North Florida 74
Kentucky St. 83, Albany St. (Ga.) 70
Lane 73, Clark Atlanta 61
MIDWEST
Minn. Duluth 75, Northern St. 69
Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. Low 26F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..
Updated: February 27, 2023 @ 9:16 pm
