Monday, Feb. 27

EAST

California (Pa.) 84, Seton Hill 69

SOUTH

Bellarmine 76, North Florida 74

Kentucky St. 83, Albany St. (Ga.) 70

Lane 73, Clark Atlanta 61

MIDWEST

Minn. Duluth 75, Northern St. 69

