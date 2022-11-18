Mostly cloudy skies. High near 45F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: November 18, 2022 @ 1:14 pm
Friday, Nov. 18
Stetson 78, Rider 68
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Play sudoku, the daily jigsaw, word search and more.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.