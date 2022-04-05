Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High 61F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 5, 2022 @ 12:35 am
Monday, Apr. 4
Kansas 72, North Carolina 69
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Your guide to local shopping, eating and living in and around North Andover.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.