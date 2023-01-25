Wednesday, Jan. 25

EAST

Alfred St. 72, Penn State-Erie 66

Allegheny 99, Geneva 74

American 63, Army 61

Babson 87, Clark 64

Bridgewater (Mass.) 101, Mass. College 94

Cairn 86, Saint Elizabeth 70

Catholic 82, Juniata 48

Drew 82, Elizabethtown 71

Emerson 74, Springfield 66

Franklin Pierce 72, Assumption 66

Hartford 73, Stonehill 56

Johnson & Wales (RI) 90, Eastern Nazarene 66

Keene St. 80, Plymouth St. 63

Lafayette 62, Loyola (Md.) 46

Lehigh 74, Holy Cross 68

Maryland 73, Wisconsin 55

Mitchell 65, Pratt 52

NJIT 69, UMBC 65

Navy 63, Bucknell 46

New Hampshire 84, Albany (NY) 65

S. Maine 89, Rhode Island Coll. 76

Salem International 89, Tiffin 57

Staten Island 85, Mercy 70

Susquehanna 67, Goucher 58

Vermont 80, Binghamton 55

Western Connecticut Wolves 79, Mass.-Boston 75

Wheaton 84, MIT 39

Wilson College 77, Bryn Athyn 61

Worcester Tech 77, Coast Guard 49

Xavier 82, UConn 79

York (Pa.) 62, Messiah 58

SOUTH

Lane 77, Kentucky St. 75

Manchester 109, Transylvania 106, 2OT

Roanoke 101, Ferrum 53

Shenandoah 77, E. Mennonite 75

Tennessee 70, Georgia 41

The Citadel 81, W. Carolina 70

MIDWEST

Capital 64, Muskingum 63

DePauw 80, Wittenberg 73

Marietta 74, Otterbein 54

Northwestern 78, Nebraska 63

