Wednesday, Jan. 25
EAST
Alfred St. 72, Penn State-Erie 66
Allegheny 99, Geneva 74
American 63, Army 61
Babson 87, Clark 64
Bridgewater (Mass.) 101, Mass. College 94
Cairn 86, Saint Elizabeth 70
Catholic 82, Juniata 48
Drew 82, Elizabethtown 71
Emerson 74, Springfield 66
Franklin Pierce 72, Assumption 66
Hartford 73, Stonehill 56
Johnson & Wales (RI) 90, Eastern Nazarene 66
Keene St. 80, Plymouth St. 63
Lafayette 62, Loyola (Md.) 46
Lehigh 74, Holy Cross 68
Maryland 73, Wisconsin 55
Mitchell 65, Pratt 52
NJIT 69, UMBC 65
Navy 63, Bucknell 46
New Hampshire 84, Albany (NY) 65
S. Maine 89, Rhode Island Coll. 76
Salem International 89, Tiffin 57
Staten Island 85, Mercy 70
Susquehanna 67, Goucher 58
Vermont 80, Binghamton 55
Western Connecticut Wolves 79, Mass.-Boston 75
Wheaton 84, MIT 39
Wilson College 77, Bryn Athyn 61
Worcester Tech 77, Coast Guard 49
Xavier 82, UConn 79
York (Pa.) 62, Messiah 58
SOUTH
Lane 77, Kentucky St. 75
Manchester 109, Transylvania 106, 2OT
Roanoke 101, Ferrum 53
Shenandoah 77, E. Mennonite 75
Tennessee 70, Georgia 41
The Citadel 81, W. Carolina 70
MIDWEST
Capital 64, Muskingum 63
DePauw 80, Wittenberg 73
Marietta 74, Otterbein 54
Northwestern 78, Nebraska 63
