Thursday, Dec. 15
EAST
Wagner 58, Stony Brook 55
SOUTH
Chattanooga 82, Middle Tennessee 73
Louisiana-Lafayette 78, McNeese St. 70
Nicholls 88, SE Louisiana 73
Presbyterian 69, Elon 63
MIDWEST
S. Indiana 84, Saint Mary of the Woods 42
Wisconsin 78, Lehigh 56
SOUTHWEST
Rice 92, North American 54
FAR WEST
BYU 97, W. Oregon 64
Colorado 84, North Alabama 60
Oregon St. 73, Seattle 58
Santa Clara 86, UC Irvine 74
Texas Rio Grande Valley 106, SW Christian 80
Utah St. 106, Westminster (Utah) 68
