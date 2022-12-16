Thursday, Dec. 15

EAST

Wagner 58, Stony Brook 55

SOUTH

Chattanooga 82, Middle Tennessee 73

Louisiana-Lafayette 78, McNeese St. 70

Nicholls 88, SE Louisiana 73

Presbyterian 69, Elon 63

MIDWEST

S. Indiana 84, Saint Mary of the Woods 42

Wisconsin 78, Lehigh 56

SOUTHWEST

Rice 92, North American 54

FAR WEST

BYU 97, W. Oregon 64

Colorado 84, North Alabama 60

Oregon St. 73, Seattle 58

Santa Clara 86, UC Irvine 74

Texas Rio Grande Valley 106, SW Christian 80

Utah St. 106, Westminster (Utah) 68

