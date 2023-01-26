Thursday, Jan. 26

EAST

Fairfield 63, Mount St. Mary's 60

Fairleigh Dickinson 87, St. Francis (Pa.) 82

LIU 74, Sacred Heart 70

Merrimack 64, CCSU 61

St. Francis (NY) 65, Wagner 56

Towson 72, Northeastern 63

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 71, Georgia St. 59

FAU 85, Middle Tennessee 67

FIU 78, W. Kentucky 69

Hampton 67, Delaware 66

Hofstra 82, Elon 65

James Madison 75, Coastal Carolina 69

Liberty 74, Stetson 45

Memphis 99, SMU 84

Morehead St. 76, UALR 72

N. Kentucky 68, Green Bay 50

NC A&T 68, Drexel 55

North Alabama 80, Jacksonville 62

Queens (NC) 84, Florida Gulf Coast 82

Radford 63, Longwood 59

Tennessee Tech 80, SIU-Edwardsville 68

UNC-Wilmington 52, Monmouth (NJ) 49

UT Martin 66, Lindenwood (Mo.) 59

William & Mary 77, Stony Brook 74

MIDWEST

Bellarmine 72, E. Kentucky 71

Michigan St. 63, Iowa 61

W. Illinois 75, South Dakota 72

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

