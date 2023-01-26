Thursday, Jan. 26
EAST
Fairfield 63, Mount St. Mary's 60
Fairleigh Dickinson 87, St. Francis (Pa.) 82
LIU 74, Sacred Heart 70
Merrimack 64, CCSU 61
St. Francis (NY) 65, Wagner 56
Towson 72, Northeastern 63
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 71, Georgia St. 59
FAU 85, Middle Tennessee 67
FIU 78, W. Kentucky 69
Hampton 67, Delaware 66
Hofstra 82, Elon 65
James Madison 75, Coastal Carolina 69
Liberty 74, Stetson 45
Memphis 99, SMU 84
Morehead St. 76, UALR 72
N. Kentucky 68, Green Bay 50
NC A&T 68, Drexel 55
North Alabama 80, Jacksonville 62
Queens (NC) 84, Florida Gulf Coast 82
Radford 63, Longwood 59
Tennessee Tech 80, SIU-Edwardsville 68
UNC-Wilmington 52, Monmouth (NJ) 49
UT Martin 66, Lindenwood (Mo.) 59
William & Mary 77, Stony Brook 74
MIDWEST
Bellarmine 72, E. Kentucky 71
Michigan St. 63, Iowa 61
W. Illinois 75, South Dakota 72
