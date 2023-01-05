Thursday, Jan. 5
EAST
Army 78, Loyola (Md.) 55
Binghamton 68, New Hampshire 50
CCSU 78, LIU 59
Colgate 87, Navy 73
Fairleigh Dickinson 76, St. Francis (NY) 57
Lehigh 72, Bucknell 64
Mass.-Lowell 72, Maine 70
Rutgers 64, Maryland 50
Sacred Heart 59, Merrimack 55
Stonehill 62, Wagner 58
Stony Brook 67, Monmouth (NJ) 56
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 63, Coastal Carolina 62
FIU 62, Charlotte 60
Hofstra 67, Hampton 51
MIDWEST
Fort Wayne 79, Green Bay 69
Omaha 78, W. Illinois 74
Queens (NC) 75, Bellarmine 74
