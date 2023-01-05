Thursday, Jan. 5

EAST

Army 78, Loyola (Md.) 55

Binghamton 68, New Hampshire 50

CCSU 78, LIU 59

Colgate 87, Navy 73

Fairleigh Dickinson 76, St. Francis (NY) 57

Lehigh 72, Bucknell 64

Mass.-Lowell 72, Maine 70

Rutgers 64, Maryland 50

Sacred Heart 59, Merrimack 55

Stonehill 62, Wagner 58

Stony Brook 67, Monmouth (NJ) 56

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 63, Coastal Carolina 62

FIU 62, Charlotte 60

Hofstra 67, Hampton 51

MIDWEST

Fort Wayne 79, Green Bay 69

Omaha 78, W. Illinois 74

Queens (NC) 75, Bellarmine 74

