Wednesday, Feb. 22
FAR WEST
Grand Canyon 2, New Mexico St. 0
Cloudy. High 42F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..
Snow this evening will give way to a mixture of rain and snow late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.
Updated: February 22, 2023 @ 2:26 pm
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.