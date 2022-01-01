Friday, Dec. 31

EAST

Babson 70, Amherst 59

Bryant 85, Sacred Heart 82

CCSU 67, St. Francis (NY) 55

Fairleigh Dickinson 70, St. Francis (Pa.) 62

Merrimack 82, LIU 77

Quinnipiac 77, Niagara 68

SOUTH

Delaware 67, Coll. of Charleston 66

E. Kentucky 106, Alice Lloyd 52

Ferrum 79, Brevard 66

Georgia College 83, Anderson (SC) 81

Kentucky 92, High Point 48

Liberty 91, Boyce 60

New Orleans 94, Belhaven 54

West Alabama 74, West Florida 68

William & Mary 71, Northeastern 70

Wingate 90, SC-Aiken 86, 2OT

Winthrop 78, Converse Valkyries 40

MIDWEST

Indianapolis 105, East-West 61

Washington Bears 86, Westminster (Mo.) 57

SOUTHWEST

Cent. Arkansas 119, Champion Christian 47

Schreiner 87, St. Thomas (Texas) 85

Texas A&M-CC 101, Sul Ross St. 49

FAR WEST

Colorado College 99, Dallas Crusaders 76

