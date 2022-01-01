Friday, Dec. 31
EAST
Babson 70, Amherst 59
Bryant 85, Sacred Heart 82
CCSU 67, St. Francis (NY) 55
Fairleigh Dickinson 70, St. Francis (Pa.) 62
Merrimack 82, LIU 77
Quinnipiac 77, Niagara 68
SOUTH
Delaware 67, Coll. of Charleston 66
E. Kentucky 106, Alice Lloyd 52
Ferrum 79, Brevard 66
Georgia College 83, Anderson (SC) 81
Kentucky 92, High Point 48
Liberty 91, Boyce 60
New Orleans 94, Belhaven 54
West Alabama 74, West Florida 68
William & Mary 71, Northeastern 70
Wingate 90, SC-Aiken 86, 2OT
Winthrop 78, Converse Valkyries 40
MIDWEST
Indianapolis 105, East-West 61
Washington Bears 86, Westminster (Mo.) 57
SOUTHWEST
Cent. Arkansas 119, Champion Christian 47
Schreiner 87, St. Thomas (Texas) 85
Texas A&M-CC 101, Sul Ross St. 49
FAR WEST
Colorado College 99, Dallas Crusaders 76