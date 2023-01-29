Sunday, Jan. 29
EAST
Iona 78, Quinnipiac 72
Lehigh 66, Boston U. 55
Manhattan 81, Canisius 74, OT
Penn St. 83, Michigan 61
Providence 70, Villanova 65
Rider 78, Fairfield 69, OT
Robert Morris 68, Oakland 63
Siena 70, Marist 55
St. John's 75, Georgetown 73
SOUTH
Drake 79, Belmont 61
Furman 69, UNC-Greensboro 57
Saint Joseph's 79, George Mason 76
Wichita St. 85, East Carolina 72
MIDWEST
Bradley 83, Ill.-Chicago 76
Cleveland St. 78, IUPUI 72
Illinois St. 72, S. Illinois 66
Iowa 93, Rutgers 82
Purdue 77, Michigan St. 61
Youngstown St. 73, Detroit 63
SOUTHWEST
SMU 82, South Florida 80
FAR WEST
Hawaii 72, CS Bakersfield 69
