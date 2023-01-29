Sunday, Jan. 29

EAST

Iona 78, Quinnipiac 72

Lehigh 66, Boston U. 55

Manhattan 81, Canisius 74, OT

Penn St. 83, Michigan 61

Providence 70, Villanova 65

Rider 78, Fairfield 69, OT

Robert Morris 68, Oakland 63

Siena 70, Marist 55

St. John's 75, Georgetown 73

SOUTH

Drake 79, Belmont 61

Furman 69, UNC-Greensboro 57

Saint Joseph's 79, George Mason 76

Wichita St. 85, East Carolina 72

MIDWEST

Bradley 83, Ill.-Chicago 76

Cleveland St. 78, IUPUI 72

Illinois St. 72, S. Illinois 66

Iowa 93, Rutgers 82

Purdue 77, Michigan St. 61

Youngstown St. 73, Detroit 63

SOUTHWEST

SMU 82, South Florida 80

FAR WEST

Hawaii 72, CS Bakersfield 69

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you