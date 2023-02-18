Saturday, Feb. 18

EAST

Boston U. 77, Bucknell 61

CCSU 94, Stonehill 90, 3OT

Colgate 96, Holy Cross 73

Elon 75, Monmouth (NJ) 68

Lehigh 62, American 59

Maine 74, Albany (NY) 72

Mass.-Lowell 84, Binghamton 70

Merrimack 67, Sacred Heart 55

New Hampshire 75, UMBC 66

Northeastern 69, William & Mary 57

St. Francis (Pa.) 93, LIU 82

Texas Tech 78, West Virginia 72

UConn 64, Seton Hall 55

UMass 69, Rhode Island 45

SOUTH

Boston College 75, Florida St. 69

Campbell 74, Presbyterian 57

Charlotte 74, Louisiana Tech 67

Davidson 76, Saint Joseph's 75

Georgia Tech 79, Florida Tech 56

Kentucky 66, Tennessee 54

Longwood 73, Radford 63

Miami 96, Wake Forest 87

Morehead St. 71, Lindenwood (Mo.) 58

Queens (NC) 83, Kennesaw St. 76

Samford 96, VMI 61

South Carolina 82, LSU 73

Southern Miss. 73, Georgia Southern 62

Texas St. 78, Coastal Carolina 75

UNC-Asheville 75, Gardner-Webb 63

UNC-Greensboro 93, Chattanooga 76

VCU 80, Fordham 61

Virginia 57, Notre Dame 55

W. Carolina 71, Mercer 68

Wofford 72, The Citadel 68

MIDWEST

Indiana 71, Illinois 68

Indiana St. 80, Illinois St. 64

Kansas St. 61, Iowa St. 55

Ohio 76, Cent. Michigan 59

Rutgers 58, Wisconsin 57

W. Michigan 78, Ball St. 68

Youngstown St. 95, Green Bay 65

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 84, Florida 65

Arkansas St. 75, Georgia St. 70

TCU 100, Oklahoma St. 75

Texas 85, Oklahoma 83, OT

Texas-Arlington 75, Stephen F. Austin 70

FAR WEST

Denver 86, South Dakota 68

N. Arizona 72, Idaho 50

Texas Rio Grande Valley 2, New Mexico St. 0

