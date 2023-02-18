Saturday, Feb. 18
EAST
Boston U. 77, Bucknell 61
CCSU 94, Stonehill 90, 3OT
Colgate 96, Holy Cross 73
Elon 75, Monmouth (NJ) 68
Lehigh 62, American 59
Maine 74, Albany (NY) 72
Mass.-Lowell 84, Binghamton 70
Merrimack 67, Sacred Heart 55
New Hampshire 75, UMBC 66
Northeastern 69, William & Mary 57
St. Francis (Pa.) 93, LIU 82
Texas Tech 78, West Virginia 72
UConn 64, Seton Hall 55
UMass 69, Rhode Island 45
SOUTH
Boston College 75, Florida St. 69
Campbell 74, Presbyterian 57
Charlotte 74, Louisiana Tech 67
Davidson 76, Saint Joseph's 75
Georgia Tech 79, Florida Tech 56
Kentucky 66, Tennessee 54
Longwood 73, Radford 63
Miami 96, Wake Forest 87
Morehead St. 71, Lindenwood (Mo.) 58
Queens (NC) 83, Kennesaw St. 76
Samford 96, VMI 61
South Carolina 82, LSU 73
Southern Miss. 73, Georgia Southern 62
Texas St. 78, Coastal Carolina 75
UNC-Asheville 75, Gardner-Webb 63
UNC-Greensboro 93, Chattanooga 76
VCU 80, Fordham 61
Virginia 57, Notre Dame 55
W. Carolina 71, Mercer 68
Wofford 72, The Citadel 68
MIDWEST
Indiana 71, Illinois 68
Indiana St. 80, Illinois St. 64
Kansas St. 61, Iowa St. 55
Ohio 76, Cent. Michigan 59
Rutgers 58, Wisconsin 57
W. Michigan 78, Ball St. 68
Youngstown St. 95, Green Bay 65
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 84, Florida 65
Arkansas St. 75, Georgia St. 70
TCU 100, Oklahoma St. 75
Texas 85, Oklahoma 83, OT
Texas-Arlington 75, Stephen F. Austin 70
FAR WEST
Denver 86, South Dakota 68
N. Arizona 72, Idaho 50
Texas Rio Grande Valley 2, New Mexico St. 0
