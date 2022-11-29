Tuesday, Nov. 29
EAST
American 88, Albany (NY) 62
Brown 59, CCSU 51
Duquesne 72, UC Santa Barbara 61
Morgan St. 123, Va.-Lynchburg 59
St. John's 95, LIU 68
Stony Brook 89, St. Joseph's (LI) 48
SOUTH
Furman 65, Appalachian St. 61
Kentucky 60, Bellarmine 41
Morehead St. 109, Kentucky Christian 62
NC Central 79, UNC-Asheville 66
North Florida 90, Trinity Baptist 49
SC State 73, East Carolina 68
Stetson 125, Johnson 51
Winthrop 99, Toccoa Falls 52
MIDWEST
Miami (Ohio) 95, Jackson St. 78
Queens (NC) 72, Bowling Green 66
