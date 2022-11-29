Tuesday, Nov. 29

EAST

American 88, Albany (NY) 62

Brown 59, CCSU 51

Duquesne 72, UC Santa Barbara 61

Morgan St. 123, Va.-Lynchburg 59

St. John's 95, LIU 68

Stony Brook 89, St. Joseph's (LI) 48

SOUTH

Furman 65, Appalachian St. 61

Kentucky 60, Bellarmine 41

Morehead St. 109, Kentucky Christian 62

NC Central 79, UNC-Asheville 66

North Florida 90, Trinity Baptist 49

SC State 73, East Carolina 68

Stetson 125, Johnson 51

Winthrop 99, Toccoa Falls 52

MIDWEST

Miami (Ohio) 95, Jackson St. 78

Queens (NC) 72, Bowling Green 66

