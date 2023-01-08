Plentiful sunshine. High 37F. Winds light and variable..
A few passing clouds. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: January 8, 2023 @ 2:31 pm
Sunday, Jan. 8
Iowa 76, Rutgers 65
New Hampshire 67, Vermont 60
Northwestern 84, Indiana 83
Hawaii Hilo 84, Concordia (Cal.) 64
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Play sudoku, the daily jigsaw, word search and more.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.