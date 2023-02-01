Wednesday, Feb. 1

EAST

Army 71, Lehigh 69

Bryant 71, Maine 53

Bucknell 78, American 71

Creighton 63, Georgetown 53

Holy Cross 82, Boston U. 70

La Salle 75, George Washington 64

Mass.-Lowell 66, Albany (NY) 50

Navy 53, Lafayette 34

New Hampshire 74, NJIT 67, OT

Saint Joseph's 64, Rhode Island 50

UMBC 69, Binghamton 55

SOUTH

Auburn 94, Georgia 73

Campbell 78, SC-Upstate 66

ETSU 77, Wofford 52

Florida 67, Tennessee 54

Furman 79, Chattanooga 58

Gardner-Webb 67, Charleston Southern 59

George Mason 70, UMass 59

Louisville 68, Georgia Tech 58

Pittsburgh 65, North Carolina 64

Radford 67, Presbyterian 59

Samford 85, W. Carolina 77

South Florida 71, East Carolina 63

St. Bonaventure 66, Richmond 62

Winthrop 76, Longwood 74

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 81, Tulsa 55

Purdue 80, Penn St. 60

Xavier 85, Providence 83, OT

FAR WEST

Sam Houston St. 67, Texas Rio Grande Valley 65

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

