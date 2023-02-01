Wednesday, Feb. 1
EAST
Army 71, Lehigh 69
Bryant 71, Maine 53
Bucknell 78, American 71
Creighton 63, Georgetown 53
Holy Cross 82, Boston U. 70
La Salle 75, George Washington 64
Mass.-Lowell 66, Albany (NY) 50
Navy 53, Lafayette 34
New Hampshire 74, NJIT 67, OT
Saint Joseph's 64, Rhode Island 50
UMBC 69, Binghamton 55
SOUTH
Auburn 94, Georgia 73
Campbell 78, SC-Upstate 66
ETSU 77, Wofford 52
Florida 67, Tennessee 54
Furman 79, Chattanooga 58
Gardner-Webb 67, Charleston Southern 59
George Mason 70, UMass 59
Louisville 68, Georgia Tech 58
Pittsburgh 65, North Carolina 64
Radford 67, Presbyterian 59
Samford 85, W. Carolina 77
South Florida 71, East Carolina 63
St. Bonaventure 66, Richmond 62
Winthrop 76, Longwood 74
MIDWEST
Cincinnati 81, Tulsa 55
Purdue 80, Penn St. 60
Xavier 85, Providence 83, OT
FAR WEST
Sam Houston St. 67, Texas Rio Grande Valley 65
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.