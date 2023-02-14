Tuesday, Feb. 14
EAST
Anna Maria 75, Emmanuel 67
DeSales 61, Stevens Tech 54
Delaware Valley 69, FDU-Florham 46
Eastern 75, Lebanon Valley 60
Eastern Nazarene 73, Lesley 53
Hood 80, York (Pa.) 72
Lycoming 86, Misericordia 79, OT
Sarah Lawrence 70, Purchast 63
Seton Hall 76, Georgetown 68
St. Joseph's (LI) 69, Mount St. Vincent 63
Stevenson 62, Messiah 58
Wells 83, SUNY-Morrisville 71
Widener 78, Albright 72
Wilkes 100, Kings (Pa.) 57
SOUTH
Vanderbilt 75, South Carolina 64
