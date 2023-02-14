Tuesday, Feb. 14

EAST

Anna Maria 75, Emmanuel 67

DeSales 61, Stevens Tech 54

Delaware Valley 69, FDU-Florham 46

Eastern 75, Lebanon Valley 60

Eastern Nazarene 73, Lesley 53

Hood 80, York (Pa.) 72

Lycoming 86, Misericordia 79, OT

Sarah Lawrence 70, Purchast 63

Seton Hall 76, Georgetown 68

St. Joseph's (LI) 69, Mount St. Vincent 63

Stevenson 62, Messiah 58

Wells 83, SUNY-Morrisville 71

Widener 78, Albright 72

Wilkes 100, Kings (Pa.) 57

SOUTH

Vanderbilt 75, South Carolina 64

