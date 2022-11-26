Saturday, Nov. 26
EAST
Delaware 78, Hartford 50
FAU 73, Albany (NY) 56
George Washington 75, New Hampshire 54
Georgetown 79, UMBC 70
Hofstra 65, UNC-Greensboro 53
La Salle 65, Binghamton 62
Manhattan 72, Army 71
Marist 60, Bucknell 54
Navy 75, Mount St. Mary's 59
Princeton 56, Northeastern 54
Rutgers 83, CCSU 49
St. John's 78, Niagara 70
SOUTH
Coastal Carolina 66, South Dakota 59
George Mason 72, Queens (NC) 65
Georgia Southern 101, Oglethorpe 73
Loyola (Md.) 65, Louisiana-Monroe 64
NC A&T 78, Greensboro 51
SE Louisiana 96, William Carey 62
Towson 62, South Alabama 60
UAB 110, Rhodes 53
UNC-Asheville 73, W. Carolina 61
VMI 108, Regent 58
Wake Forest 97, Hampton 70
MIDWEST
Alabama St. 67, E. Illinois 58
Ball St. 67, Missouri St. 64
Cleveland St. 71, W. Michigan 49
James Madison 79, S. Dakota St. 60
Miami (Ohio) 80, UALR 67
Michigan St. 74, Oregon 70
Missouri 105, Houston Christian 69
N. Iowa 83, N. Illinois 76
Omaha 88, Southern U. 78
SE Missouri 63, Boston U. 52
San Jose St. 80, Oakland 67
Youngstown St. 88, W. Illinois 64
SOUTHWEST
Houston 49, Kent St. 44
FAR WEST
Utah Tech 66, Cal St.-Fullerton 60
