Saturday, Nov. 26

EAST

Delaware 78, Hartford 50

FAU 73, Albany (NY) 56

George Washington 75, New Hampshire 54

Georgetown 79, UMBC 70

Hofstra 65, UNC-Greensboro 53

La Salle 65, Binghamton 62

Manhattan 72, Army 71

Marist 60, Bucknell 54

Navy 75, Mount St. Mary's 59

Princeton 56, Northeastern 54

Rutgers 83, CCSU 49

St. John's 78, Niagara 70

SOUTH

Coastal Carolina 66, South Dakota 59

George Mason 72, Queens (NC) 65

Georgia Southern 101, Oglethorpe 73

Loyola (Md.) 65, Louisiana-Monroe 64

NC A&T 78, Greensboro 51

SE Louisiana 96, William Carey 62

Towson 62, South Alabama 60

UAB 110, Rhodes 53

UNC-Asheville 73, W. Carolina 61

VMI 108, Regent 58

Wake Forest 97, Hampton 70

MIDWEST

Alabama St. 67, E. Illinois 58

Ball St. 67, Missouri St. 64

Cleveland St. 71, W. Michigan 49

James Madison 79, S. Dakota St. 60

Miami (Ohio) 80, UALR 67

Michigan St. 74, Oregon 70

Missouri 105, Houston Christian 69

N. Iowa 83, N. Illinois 76

Omaha 88, Southern U. 78

SE Missouri 63, Boston U. 52

San Jose St. 80, Oakland 67

Youngstown St. 88, W. Illinois 64

SOUTHWEST

Houston 49, Kent St. 44

FAR WEST

Utah Tech 66, Cal St.-Fullerton 60

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

