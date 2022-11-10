Wednesday, Nov. 9

EAST

Fairleigh Dickinson 106, Mercy 66

Howard 87, Dist. of Columbia 74

Marist 73, American 69

Robert Morris 84, Pitt.-Greensburg 49

Seton Hall 79, Monmouth (NJ) 52

SOUTH

Bellarmine 67, Louisville 66

James Madison 106, Hampton 58

LSU 74, UMKC 63

Norfolk St. 87, Cairn 59

South Alabama 97, Mobile 59

Winthrop 78, Piedmont 56

MIDWEST

Davidson 102, Wright St. 97, 2OT

Drake 80, IUPUI 48

Missouri St. 82, Missouri S&T 47

South Dakota 85, Lipscomb 77

W. Illinois 113, Rockford 56

Youngstown St. 90, UT Martin 72

SOUTHWEST

Ark.-Pine Bluff 87, Champion Christian 55

Prairie View 95, North American 68

FAR WEST

Grand Canyon 101, San Diego Christian 50

S. Dakota St. 68, Boise St. 66

San Diego 79, Florida Gulf Coast 73

Seattle 106, Puget Sound 55

UC Davis 90, Cal Maritime 67

Utah Valley St. 91, W. Colorado 64

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you