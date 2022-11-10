Wednesday, Nov. 9
EAST
Fairleigh Dickinson 106, Mercy 66
Howard 87, Dist. of Columbia 74
Marist 73, American 69
Robert Morris 84, Pitt.-Greensburg 49
Seton Hall 79, Monmouth (NJ) 52
SOUTH
Bellarmine 67, Louisville 66
James Madison 106, Hampton 58
LSU 74, UMKC 63
Norfolk St. 87, Cairn 59
South Alabama 97, Mobile 59
Winthrop 78, Piedmont 56
MIDWEST
Davidson 102, Wright St. 97, 2OT
Drake 80, IUPUI 48
Missouri St. 82, Missouri S&T 47
South Dakota 85, Lipscomb 77
W. Illinois 113, Rockford 56
Youngstown St. 90, UT Martin 72
SOUTHWEST
Ark.-Pine Bluff 87, Champion Christian 55
Prairie View 95, North American 68
FAR WEST
Grand Canyon 101, San Diego Christian 50
S. Dakota St. 68, Boise St. 66
San Diego 79, Florida Gulf Coast 73
Seattle 106, Puget Sound 55
UC Davis 90, Cal Maritime 67
Utah Valley St. 91, W. Colorado 64
