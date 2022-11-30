Wednesday, Nov. 30

EAST

Albright 91, Lebanon Valley 73

Army 88, Merchant Marine 57

Bucknell 89, St. Francis (Pa.) 65

Colby 68, Bowdoin 52

Connecticut College 81, Coast Guard 63

Dartmouth 99, Northern Vermont-Johnson 41

DeSales 78, Kings (Pa.) 66

Drexel 64, Lafayette 56

FDU-Florham 60, Arcadia 59

Harvard 72, Holy Cross 38

Jefferson 99, Chestnut Hill 63

Loyola (Md.) 84, Binghamton 70

Marshall 68, Akron 57

Mass.-Lowell 77, Merrimack 51

Mount Aloysius 101, Penn College 72

Princeton 92, Cairn 58

Scranton 88, Eastern 82

Stonehill 92, Eastern Nazarene 45

Temple 67, La Salle 51

UMBC 109, Coppin St. 82

Yale 86, Howard 40

SOUTH

Belmont Abbey 83, Southern Wesleyan 67

ETSU 84, Mars Hill 56

FAU 84, South Alabama 59

Gardner-Webb 71, W. Carolina 55

Georgia 73, Hampton 54

Lipscomb 82, Navy 77

SC-Upstate 93, Columbia (SC) 59

MIDWEST

Butler 76, Kansas St. 64

Cincinnati 86, NJIT 60

Ohio 113, Cincinnati Clermont 44

Wittenberg 81, Wilmington (Ohio) 61

FAR WEST

Santa Clara 89, Wyoming 85, OT

