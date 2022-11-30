Wednesday, Nov. 30
EAST
Albright 91, Lebanon Valley 73
Army 88, Merchant Marine 57
Bucknell 89, St. Francis (Pa.) 65
Colby 68, Bowdoin 52
Connecticut College 81, Coast Guard 63
Dartmouth 99, Northern Vermont-Johnson 41
DeSales 78, Kings (Pa.) 66
Drexel 64, Lafayette 56
FDU-Florham 60, Arcadia 59
Harvard 72, Holy Cross 38
Jefferson 99, Chestnut Hill 63
Loyola (Md.) 84, Binghamton 70
Marshall 68, Akron 57
Mass.-Lowell 77, Merrimack 51
Mount Aloysius 101, Penn College 72
Princeton 92, Cairn 58
Scranton 88, Eastern 82
Stonehill 92, Eastern Nazarene 45
Temple 67, La Salle 51
UMBC 109, Coppin St. 82
Yale 86, Howard 40
SOUTH
Belmont Abbey 83, Southern Wesleyan 67
ETSU 84, Mars Hill 56
FAU 84, South Alabama 59
Gardner-Webb 71, W. Carolina 55
Georgia 73, Hampton 54
Lipscomb 82, Navy 77
SC-Upstate 93, Columbia (SC) 59
MIDWEST
Butler 76, Kansas St. 64
Cincinnati 86, NJIT 60
Ohio 113, Cincinnati Clermont 44
Wittenberg 81, Wilmington (Ohio) 61
FAR WEST
Santa Clara 89, Wyoming 85, OT
