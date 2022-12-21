Wednesday, Dec. 21
EAST
Coppin St. 107, James Madison 100, 2OT
Duquesne 74, Winthrop 57
Howard 63, Mount St. Mary's 62
Lafayette 90, La Salle 65
SOUTH
Georgia St. 91, Toccoa Falls 52
Liberty 88, Mid-Atlantic Christian 50
Louisiana Tech 108, Jarvis Christian 52
Morehead St. 66, Alice Lloyd 50
Northeastern 73, Davidson 70
South Alabama 71, Jacksonville St. 66
UNC-Wilmington 74, Campbell 66
William & Mary 90, Randolph 56
MIDWEST
Drake 124, St. Ambrose 48
Kansas St. 73, Radford 65
St. Thomas (MN) 78, N. Dakota St. 68
Valparaiso 77, Stonehill 67
W. Michigan 61, Siena Heights 41
SOUTHWEST
Texas St. 87, Science and Arts 72
Texas Tech 111, Houston Christian 67
