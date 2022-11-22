Tuesday, Nov. 22
EAST
Bucknell 79, Austin Peay 65
NJIT 85, Sacred Heart 75
Staten Island 76, St. Michael's 74
SOUTH
East Carolina 86, Toledo 75
Kentucky Wesleyan 75, Indiana Southeast Grenadiers 58
Texas Tech 70, Louisville 38
Texas-Arlington 60, N. Kentucky 56
W. Kentucky 78, Illinois St. 66
Washington & Lee 82, S. Virginia 59
MIDWEST
Fort Wayne 74, E. Michigan 67
LSU 73, Akron 58
San Francisco 67, Wichita St. 63
South Dakota 68, LIU 58
SOUTHWEST
Sam Houston St. 88, N. Illinois 54
FAR WEST
Grand Canyon 69, N. Iowa 67
UNLV 56, S. Illinois 49
