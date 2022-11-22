Tuesday, Nov. 22

EAST

Bucknell 79, Austin Peay 65

NJIT 85, Sacred Heart 75

Staten Island 76, St. Michael's 74

SOUTH

East Carolina 86, Toledo 75

Kentucky Wesleyan 75, Indiana Southeast Grenadiers 58

Texas Tech 70, Louisville 38

Texas-Arlington 60, N. Kentucky 56

W. Kentucky 78, Illinois St. 66

Washington & Lee 82, S. Virginia 59

MIDWEST

Fort Wayne 74, E. Michigan 67

LSU 73, Akron 58

San Francisco 67, Wichita St. 63

South Dakota 68, LIU 58

SOUTHWEST

Sam Houston St. 88, N. Illinois 54

FAR WEST

Grand Canyon 69, N. Iowa 67

UNLV 56, S. Illinois 49

