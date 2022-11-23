Wednesday, Nov. 23
EAST
American 74, Georgetown 70
Babson 66, Amherst 54
Binghamton 81, Columbia 79
California (Pa.) 90, Chestnut Hill 64
N. Illinois 86, LIU 61
Niagara 91, D'Youville 53
Rhode Island 57, Illinois St. 44
St. Peter's 98, Old Westbury 51
SOUTH
Carson-Newman 92, Clayton St. 89
Emory & Henry 86, Bluefield College Ramblin Rams 71
Greensboro 62, Ferrum 59
Kansas 80, NC State 74
Lincoln Memorial 61, Georgia College 54
Toledo 82, N. Kentucky 69
W. Kentucky 71, Tulane 65
William & Mary 62, Radford 51
Winthrop 101, E. Michigan 87
Wofford 70, North Greenville 59
MIDWEST
Cleveland St. 77, Chicago St. 63
Detroit 70, Charlotte 49
John Carroll 78, Fredonia St. 68
Ohio St. 80, Texas Tech 73
Sam Houston St. 80, South Dakota 49
Wisconsin 43, Dayton 42
SOUTHWEST
East Carolina 79, Texas-Arlington 65
