Wednesday, Nov. 23

EAST

American 74, Georgetown 70

Babson 66, Amherst 54

Binghamton 81, Columbia 79

California (Pa.) 90, Chestnut Hill 64

N. Illinois 86, LIU 61

Niagara 91, D'Youville 53

Rhode Island 57, Illinois St. 44

St. Peter's 98, Old Westbury 51

SOUTH

Carson-Newman 92, Clayton St. 89

Emory & Henry 86, Bluefield College Ramblin Rams 71

Greensboro 62, Ferrum 59

Kansas 80, NC State 74

Lincoln Memorial 61, Georgia College 54

Toledo 82, N. Kentucky 69

W. Kentucky 71, Tulane 65

William & Mary 62, Radford 51

Winthrop 101, E. Michigan 87

Wofford 70, North Greenville 59

MIDWEST

Cleveland St. 77, Chicago St. 63

Detroit 70, Charlotte 49

John Carroll 78, Fredonia St. 68

Ohio St. 80, Texas Tech 73

Sam Houston St. 80, South Dakota 49

Wisconsin 43, Dayton 42

SOUTHWEST

East Carolina 79, Texas-Arlington 65

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you