Friday, Nov. 25

EAST

Cornell 81, Monmouth (NJ) 63

Delaware 72, Colgate 68

Harvard 61, Loyola Chicago 55

Quinnipiac 58, Stephen F. Austin 44

Southern U. 76, Loyola (Md.) 58

SOUTH

Davidson 89, San Francisco 80

Furman 102, Tusculum 74

James Madison 100, Coastal Georgia 54

Longwood 112, Mary Baldwin 60

Mississippi 74, Siena 62

South Florida 75, St. Francis (NY) 60

UNC-Wilmington 68, Missouri St. 54

MIDWEST

Indiana 90, Jackson St. 51

North Dakota 67, Utah Tech 52

Ohio 78, E. Illinois 67

Omaha 62, Louisiana-Monroe 56

S. Dakota St. 61, Valparaiso 50

Texas A&M 82, DePaul 66

Vermont 78, Ball St. 73

SOUTHWEST

Alcorn St. 62, CS Bakersfield 54

FAR WEST

Gonzaga 102, Portland St. 78

Stanford 70, Florida St. 60

Washington 68, Saint Mary's (Cal.) 64, OT

Wisconsin 64, Southern Cal 59

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

