Monday, Dec. 5

EAST

City College (NY) 74, Cairn 63

Dean 98, Lesley 72

Fitchburg St. 74, Castleton 55

Lehman 79, Pratt 64

Mass.-Lowell 84, LIU 64

Rowan 103, Cabrini 84

St. Vincent 77, Penn State Fayette Nittany Lions 60

UMass 87, Albany (NY) 73

Wheaton 66, Eastern Nazarene 63

SOUTH

Belhaven 91, Pensacola Christian 61

Brevard 96, Oglethorpe 82

Chowan 76, Emmanuel 71

Emory & Henry 111, Johnson & Wales (NC) 93

Glenville St. 99, Bluefield 73

Kennesaw St. 76, Charleston Southern 65

Va. Wesleyan 55, The Apprentice School 54

MIDWEST

Green Bay 68, IUPUI 61

W. Michigan 94, Concordia (MI) 50

SOUTHWEST

Lamar 89, Our Lady of the Lake 58

