Monday, Dec. 5
EAST
City College (NY) 74, Cairn 63
Dean 98, Lesley 72
Fitchburg St. 74, Castleton 55
Lehman 79, Pratt 64
Mass.-Lowell 84, LIU 64
Rowan 103, Cabrini 84
St. Vincent 77, Penn State Fayette Nittany Lions 60
UMass 87, Albany (NY) 73
Wheaton 66, Eastern Nazarene 63
SOUTH
Belhaven 91, Pensacola Christian 61
Brevard 96, Oglethorpe 82
Chowan 76, Emmanuel 71
Emory & Henry 111, Johnson & Wales (NC) 93
Glenville St. 99, Bluefield 73
Kennesaw St. 76, Charleston Southern 65
Va. Wesleyan 55, The Apprentice School 54
MIDWEST
Green Bay 68, IUPUI 61
W. Michigan 94, Concordia (MI) 50
SOUTHWEST
Lamar 89, Our Lady of the Lake 58
