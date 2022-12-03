Rain. High 58F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
A shower is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: December 3, 2022 @ 2:20 pm
Saturday, Dec. 3
South Carolina 74, Georgetown 71
Chattanooga 82, Gardner-Webb 71
Fordham 95, Tulane 90
Furman 88, SC State 76
Ohio St. 96, St. Francis (Pa.) 59
Syracuse 62, Notre Dame 61
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Play sudoku, the daily jigsaw, word search and more.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.