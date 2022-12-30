Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 44F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 44F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: December 30, 2022 @ 3:13 pm
Friday, Dec. 30
Pitt.-Bradford 89, Grove City 75
Pittsburgh 76, North Carolina 74
Saint Joseph's (Maine) 75, S. Maine 52
Springfield 81, Roger Williams 63
Hawaii 74, UC Davis 66
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Play sudoku, the daily jigsaw, word search and more.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.