Thursday, Mar. 9
TOURNAMENT
American Athletic
First Round
East Carolina 73, South Florida 58
Atlantic 10
Quarterfinal
VCU 71, Davidson 53
Saint Louis 82, George Mason 54
Atlantic Coast
Quarterfinal
Miami 74, Wake Forest 72
Duke 96, Pittsburgh 69
Big 12
Quarterfinal
Iowa St. 78, Baylor 72
Big East
Quarterfinal
Marquette 72, St. John's 70, OT
Big Ten
Second Round
Rutgers 62, Michigan 50
Ohio St. 73, Iowa 69
Big West
Quarterfinal
UC Irvine 75, CS Bakersfield 51
Mid-American
Quarterfinal
Toledo 91, Miami (Ohio) 75
Ohio 90, Ball St. 70
Southeastern
Second Round
Mississippi St. 69, Florida 68, OT
Western Athletic
Quarterfinal
Sam Houston St. 64, Cal Baptist 51
