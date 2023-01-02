A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 31F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: January 2, 2023 @ 5:12 pm
Monday, Jan. 2
American 71, Loyola (Md.) 55
Boston U. 69, Bucknell 61
Colgate 76, Lehigh 60
Holy Cross 74, Navy 63
Mount St. Mary's 64, Canisius 60
Niagara 61, Rider 59
Wright St. 82, IUPUI 68
