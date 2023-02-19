Sunday, Feb. 19
EAST
George Washington 83, St. Bonaventure 81, OT
Iona 73, St. Peter's 53
Manhattan 73, Fairfield 72
Marist 61, Niagara 52
Mount St. Mary's 75, Canisius 74
Quinnipiac 90, Rider 88, 2OT
Temple 76, Tulsa 53
SOUTH
Cincinnati 73, UCF 71
Furman 83, ETSU 79
NC State 77, North Carolina 69
MIDWEST
Bellarmine 68, Cent. Arkansas 67
Bradley 50, S. Illinois 48
Cleveland St. 64, N. Kentucky 63
Detroit 81, IUPUI 68
Drake 70, Belmont 56
Fort Wayne 77, Wright St. 75
Georgetown 68, Butler 62
Ill.-Chicago 74, Valparaiso 73
Nebraska 70, Maryland 66, OT
Northwestern 80, Iowa 60
Purdue 82, Ohio St. 55
SOUTHWEST
Houston 72, Memphis 64
SMU 86, East Carolina 70
FAR WEST
Chicago St. 75, Hartford 53
