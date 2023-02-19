Sunday, Feb. 19

EAST

George Washington 83, St. Bonaventure 81, OT

Iona 73, St. Peter's 53

Manhattan 73, Fairfield 72

Marist 61, Niagara 52

Mount St. Mary's 75, Canisius 74

Quinnipiac 90, Rider 88, 2OT

Temple 76, Tulsa 53

SOUTH

Cincinnati 73, UCF 71

Furman 83, ETSU 79

NC State 77, North Carolina 69

MIDWEST

Bellarmine 68, Cent. Arkansas 67

Bradley 50, S. Illinois 48

Cleveland St. 64, N. Kentucky 63

Detroit 81, IUPUI 68

Drake 70, Belmont 56

Fort Wayne 77, Wright St. 75

Georgetown 68, Butler 62

Ill.-Chicago 74, Valparaiso 73

Nebraska 70, Maryland 66, OT

Northwestern 80, Iowa 60

Purdue 82, Ohio St. 55

SOUTHWEST

Houston 72, Memphis 64

SMU 86, East Carolina 70

FAR WEST

Chicago St. 75, Hartford 53

