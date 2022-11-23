Wednesday, Nov. 23

EAST

American 74, Georgetown 70

Binghamton 81, Columbia 79

N. Illinois 86, LIU 61

Niagara 91, D'Youville 53

Rhode Island 57, Illinois St. 44

St. Peter's 98, Old Westbury 51

SOUTH

Kansas 80, NC State 74

Toledo 82, N. Kentucky 69

W. Kentucky 71, Tulane 65

William & Mary 62, Radford 51

Winthrop 101, E. Michigan 87

Wofford 70, North Greenville 59

MIDWEST

Cent. Michigan 82, CS Northridge 66

Cleveland St. 77, Chicago St. 63

Detroit 70, Charlotte 49

Ohio St. 80, Texas Tech 73

Sam Houston St. 80, South Dakota 49

Wisconsin 43, Dayton 42

SOUTHWEST

East Carolina 79, Texas-Arlington 65

