Saturday, Mar. 11
TOURNAMENT
America East
Championship
Vermont 72, Mass.-Lowell 59
Atlantic Coast
Championship
Duke 59, Virginia 49
Big West
Championship
UC Santa Barbara 72, Cal St.-Fullerton 62
Central Intercollegiate Athletic
First Round
Virginia Union 66, Fairmont St. 64
Conference USA
Final
FAU 78, UAB 56
Gulf South
First Round
West Georgia 74, Lee 61
Ivy League
Semifinal
Yale 80, Cornell 60
Metro Atlantic Athletic
Championship
Iona 76, Marist 55
Mid-American
Championship
Kent St. 93, Toledo 78
Mountain-West Conference
Semifinal
Utah St. 72, Boise St. 62
Northern Sun Intercollegiate
First Round
S. Nazarene 67, Minn. St. (Moorhead) 64, OT
Pacific-12 Conference
Championship
Arizona 61, UCLA 59
Peach Belt Athletic
First Round
SC-Aiken 88, Catawba 79
