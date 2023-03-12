Saturday, Mar. 11

TOURNAMENT

America East

Championship

Vermont 72, Mass.-Lowell 59

Atlantic Coast

Championship

Duke 59, Virginia 49

Big West

Championship

UC Santa Barbara 72, Cal St.-Fullerton 62

Central Intercollegiate Athletic

First Round

Virginia Union 66, Fairmont St. 64

Conference USA

Final

FAU 78, UAB 56

Gulf South

First Round

West Georgia 74, Lee 61

Ivy League

Semifinal

Yale 80, Cornell 60

Metro Atlantic Athletic

Championship

Iona 76, Marist 55

Mid-American

Championship

Kent St. 93, Toledo 78

Mountain-West Conference

Semifinal

Utah St. 72, Boise St. 62

Northern Sun Intercollegiate

First Round

S. Nazarene 67, Minn. St. (Moorhead) 64, OT

Pacific-12 Conference

Championship

Arizona 61, UCLA 59

Peach Belt Athletic

First Round

SC-Aiken 88, Catawba 79

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

